Lancaster Stormers Home Renamed to Penn Medicine Park in New Community-Focused Partnership

February 12, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster, PA - The Lancaster Stormers and Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health (LG Health) today announced a new, multi-year partnership which includes rebranding the team's home from Clipper Magazine to Penn Medicine Park, as well as partnering to deliver health-focused events, wellness programs, and community outreach efforts.

"As the home of the Stormers, Penn Medicine Park will continue to serve as more than just a ballpark--it will be a hub for health, wellness, and community engagement," said Stormers President and General Manager, Michael Reynolds. "This collaboration strengthens a shared commitment to community well-being, bringing exciting opportunities to Lancaster and Central Pennsylvania residents both on and off the field."

Highlights of the partnership include:

- Renaming the Stormers' North Prince Street stadium to Penn Medicine Park.

- Offering a series of programs, special events and health screenings at the park to reinforce Penn Medicine LG Health's efforts to engage, educate and guide people to take charge of their health.

- Strengthening of Penn Medicine LG Health's community efforts to address the region's top health challenges. The community will be invited to participate in programs and events throughout the year that bring awareness to these issues and empower individuals to improve the quality of their own life.

- Expanding availability of healthy food options offered at Penn Medicine Park.

"With this partnership, we're happy to leverage the unifying power of sports to strengthen our efforts to make Central Pennsylvania the healthiest place to live." said John Herman, chief executive officer of Penn Medicine LG Health. "By combining the care and focus that each of our organizations have for our community, we know that we can make a much greater impact on peoples' health and wellness."

With more than 300 active days in 2024, Penn Medicine Park will continue to serve as the community center of Lancaster and home of the Lancaster Stormers while also playing host to concerts, festivals, sporting events, trade shows, charitable events, and other entertainment, ensuring it remains a premier destination in Lancaster.

The new partnership builds on the relationship the two Lancaster-based organizations have held since the team's founding nearly 20 years ago. LG Health operated the stadium's first First-Aid Station and routinely collaborates on health-oriented activities at Stormers games.

