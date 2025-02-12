Revs Release 'LP-1' of Promotional Schedule

February 12, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

York Revolution Contact: Cody Bannon, Director of Marketing

Phone: (717) 801-4473

E-mail: cbannon@yorkrevolution.com

REVS RELEASE 'LP-1' OF PROMOTIONAL SCHEDULE

2025 Season-long Theme #PlayItBack Nods to Repeat Championship Success

(York, Pa.) - The creative crew at the York Revolution has spent the months since hoisting the Atlantic League Championship trophy preparing the next list of greatest hits. The chase to repeat their on-field success is only part of what goes into planning how to bring the community to WellSpan Park during a baseball season.

"You have to live the words of being 'The Most Welcoming Place in York,'" said President and General Manager Eric Menzer. "That happens by working with community groups and organizations that believe bringing people together on common ground- like enjoying baseball and quality time with family- is the best way to connect with the people in their community."

The Revolution announces the first "LP" of the 2025 promotional schedule, chock-full of greatest hits.

Post Secondary Education Night - 05/01

Give Local York Takeover - 05/02

Celebration of Abilities presented by PENN-MAR Human Services - 05/04

Mental Health Awareness Night presented by Bartz Brigade - 05/17

Foster & Adoption Care Awareness Night - 05/20

Jewish American Heritage Night - 05/21

Salute to Service presented by M&M Plumbing and HVAC - 05/30

Relay for Life presented by American Cancer Society - 05/31

Cancer Survivor Celebration presented by Visiting Angels - 06/01

Pride in the Park - 06/18

Juneteenth Celebration - 06/19

Faith Fest presented by Children's Aid Society - 06/27

National Night Out - 08/07

United Way Day Celebration presented by United Way of York County - 08/23

First Responders Night presented by Hollywood Casino York - 09/05

Partnerships with local organizations make these events more than just baseball games; each event is a chart-topper. Get ready for more hits to be added to this lineup as the 2025 promotional LPs drop leading up to single-game tickets going on sale March 9, 2025.

The Revolution begins the 2025 season on the road in Gastonia, North Carolina, before returning to York for their home opener against the rival Lancaster Stormers on Tuesday, April 29, at WellSpan Park. The Revs play a 63-game home schedule once again for the 2025 season.

