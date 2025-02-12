2025 Weekly Promos Announced

February 12, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Hagerstown Flying Boxcars News Release







Hagerstown, MD - The Hagerstown Flying Boxcars have announced their full slate of weekly promos to be run during the 2025 season.

Tuesday games will once again be headlined by Baseball Bingo. During our Tuesday home games, you may pick up a bingo card at fan services and play along as the game goes on. Bingo squares match up to corresponding plays on the field. Prizes have included ticket vouchers, merch and more!

Homewood Silver Slugger nights will also return on Tuesdays. Silver Slugger plans are available to individuals 55 and over, and include a ticket to every Tuesday game, a Silver Slugger gift, and excellent savings.

Wednesdays will debut our all new Community Heroes Nights, sponsored by CNB Bank. On Community Hero Nights, all community heroes (first responders, educators, military, veterans, healthcare employees, etc.) can purchase tickets at a discounted $6 rate, with the option to purchase one discounted guest ticket as well. A badge must be shown at the ticket window to redeem your discounted ticket.

Along with Community Heroes Nights, we've once again teamed up with Hearty Pet to bring you Bark in the Park! Bring those pups to the park every Wednesday evening and visit the Hearty Pet booth on the concourse for themed activities.

Central City Liquors Thirsty Thursdays will return for another year at Meritus Park! Thirsty Thursday deals include $4 16 oz Domestic Drafts, and $6 16 oz Craft Drafts.

On Friday nights, we will once again have inside the park fireworks! New this season, you may also join us for pregame happy hour at the Power Alley Pub. From the time gates open, until first pitch, you may enjoy happy hour deals ($4 16 oz Domestic Drafts, $5 Slushies, $6 16 oz Craft Drafts).

On Saturdays and Sundays, the Boxcars will offer premium giveaways and appearances, with Sunday also boasting Sunday Funday promos (pregame catch on the field, autograph signing, kids run the bases, YMCA of Hagerstown Boxcar Buddy days). Boxcar Buddy plans are available to kids aged 12 and under and offer one ticket to each Sunday home game. Accompanying adult plans are also available at a discounted rate.

