Lew Ford Named to Ducks 25th Anniversary Team

February 12, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced that former outfielder and current team manager Lew Ford has been chosen as the 15th member of the franchise's 25th Anniversary Team.

Ford enjoyed a 13-year playing career with the Ducks, the longest of any player in franchise history. During that time, he amassed a team record 1,036 hits, and he ranks second all-time in batting (.318, min. 1,000 at bats), games played (877), RBIs (511), runs scored (549), doubles (227), extra-base hits (324) and total bases (1,541). The 48-year-old ranks second in Atlantic League history for doubles, third for hits, fourth in both total bases and extra-base hits, and fifth in both RBIs and runs. The Texas native contributed to three championship-winning teams with the Flock (2012, 2013 and 2019) as well as eight division titles and 11 postseason appearances during his playing career.

After beginning the 2012 season with the Flock, Ford had his contract purchased by the Baltimore Orioles and was promoted to the Major Leagues later that same year. The six-year MLB veteran was named Atlantic League Player of the Year in 2014, setting league single season records for hits (189) and games played (140). He earned three ALPB All-Star Game selections (2014, 2015 and 2018) and was selected to two ALPB Postseason All-Star teams (2014 and 2018). The six-year MLB veteran spent nine seasons in a player/coach role as well, helping two Ducks win Atlantic League Player of the Year honors and two others claim ALPB batting titles. Ford now resides with his family in Selden, N.Y., and is entering his second season as Ducks manager.

Every week throughout the offseason leading up to Opening Night of the 2025 campaign, the Ducks will unveil a new member of the franchise's 25th Anniversary Team. Players were chosen based on their contributions to the organization, including on-field accomplishments, longevity with the franchise, impact on their professional playing career and involvement with the Long Island community. The following is the up-to-date All-Time Team roster:

POSITION PLAYER POSITION PLAYER

Catcher Francisco Morales (2000-02) Starting Pitcher John Brownell (2012-18)

First Base Doug Jennings (2000-05) Starting Pitcher Randy Leek (2007-10)

Second Base Steve Lombardozzi (2019, 2021) Starting Pitcher Bill Pulsipher (2004-07)

Shortstop Dan Lyons (2011-18) Starting Pitcher Lance Davis (2004-05, 07-08)

Third Base Carlos Baerga (2001) Starting Pitcher Rod Henderson (2000-01)

Outfield Kimera Bartee (2003-04) Closer Bill Simas (2004, 09-10)

Outfield Justin Davies (2000-05) Pitcher Leo Rosales (2012-14)

Outfield Lew Ford (2009, 11-23) Pitcher

Designated Hitter Pitcher

Utility Pitcher

Bench Pitcher

Bench Pitcher

Bench

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from February 12, 2025

Lew Ford Named to Ducks 25th Anniversary Team - Long Island Ducks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.