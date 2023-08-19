Maple Hammer Leads Monarchs to Win

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Jacob Robson subbed in for Odubel Herrera in the fourth and hit two homers to help lead the Monarchs in their 10-5 win over the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks Saturday night at Legends Field.

Robson went 2-for-2 with three RBIs and three runs scored on his two homers to lead the way for KC.

Jan Hernandez stayed hot at the plate. He went 3-for-4 with two RBI's including a two-run homer in the bottom of the third that put the Monarchs in the lead.

Jalen Miller earned his ninth win of the season which is tied for the league's best. Miller threw six innings allowing three runs on eight hits, two walks, and struck out two.

The RedHawks started the scoring in the second inning. Singles from Correlle Prime, Evan Alexander, and Sam Dexter loaded the bases. Those singles set up an RBI sac fly from Nick Novak that scored Prime to make it 1-0 Fargo-Moorhead through two.

Fargo added onto their total in the third inning. Scott Schreiber hit a solo home run that made it 2-0 RedHawks.

The Monarchs answered in the bottom of the third. Justin Wylie hit his 15th homer of the year to make it 2-1. Chris Herrmann walked one batter later to set up the two-run blast from Hernandez to jump ahead 3-2 after three innings.

The Monarchs pulled away in the fifth inning. LJ Hatch singled to set up a two-run shot from Robson that made it 5-2. RBI knocks from Micker Adolfo and Brian O'Grady later made it 7-2 KC after five.

Fargo answered in the sixth with an RBI single from Alec Olund to make it 7-3 Monarchs.

The Monarchs added more runs in the bottom of the sixth. Wylie hit an RBI single that made it 8-3 and loaded the bases. Adolfo walked to bring in another run making it 9-3 KC after six.

Prime hit an RBI double to make it 9-4 Monarchs in the seventh.

Robson hit his second home run of the night in the bottom of the eighth to put the Monarchs up 10-4.

Patrick Weigel entered in the ninth to try and shut down the game before Schreiber's second homer of the night made 10-5 in the top of the ninth. Fargo would put a runner on third before Weigel struck out the final two batters to end the game.

Miller got the win (9-2) and RedHawks starting pitcher Trey Cumbie got the loss (2-8).

The Monarchs improve to 49-35 and remain 4.5 games ahead of Sioux City in the West Division standings.

UP NEXT: The Monarchs continue a four-game series versus the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks. Game three is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday. Brandon Finnegan will be on the mound for the Monarchs.

