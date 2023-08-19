Richardson K's 10 in Defeat

Franklin, Wisconsin - Three runs were enough for the Milwaukee Milkmen to take the Lake Country DockHounds 3-1 to open a pivotal three-game series.

David Richardson struck out 10 Milkmen in six strong innings and certainly did not deserve the loss on Friday. The veteran right hander continues to look comfortable since moving to the rotation, striking out at least six batters in all four of his starts.

Keisy Portorreal and Gabriel Jaramillo followed with scoreless innings in relief to keep the game tight, but Lake Country never strung enough offense together.

Blake Tiberi's seventh home run of the season was all the DockHounds could muster despite five fly outs to the warning track on a brisk night at Franklin Field. Marcus Chiu was the only Hound to get into scoring position after he singled in the second and stole a base in a well pitched game by Ryan Zimmerman, who stranded Chiu at third.

The DockHounds will be back in Franklin Saturday night attempting to even the series. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 CT.

