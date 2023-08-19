'Dogs Rally Falls Short on a Saturday Night

LINCOLN, Nebraska - 1B Jason Rogers hit a three-run homer, but the 'Dogs fell short on another incredible rally in a 10-8 loss to the Winnipeg Goldeyes at Haymarket Park on Saturday night.

Rogers hit a three-run homer as part of a rally that saw the 'Dogs trail 10-2 entering the bottom of the 7th only to put the winning run on base in the 9th inning before SS Drew Devine grounded into a double play to end the game.

The Goldeyes (36-50) scored first on a two-run single from LF Miles Simington in the 1st inning.

Lincoln (42-44) responded with an RBI single from DH Yanio Perez that extended his hitting streak to nine in the bottom of the 1st.

The Goldeyes extended their lead to 5-1 in the 2nd inning. CF Javeyan Williams made it 3-1 with an RBI triple before DH Dayson Croes made it 4-1 on a sacrifice fly. With two outs in the inning, SS Andy Armstrong added another run with an RBI double.

RF Connor Panas got one run back on a solo homer in the bottom of the 2nd.

The game remained 5-2 until the 6th inning, when 3B Keith Torres made it 6-2 with an RBI single. In the 7th inning, the Goldeyes added two runs on back-to-back RBI doubles from C Hidekel Gonzalez and Williams before 2B Brynn Martinez made it 10-2 with a two-run homer.

The 'Dogs rallied with five runs in the 7th inning. C Luke Roskam drove in a run with a fielder's choice before Rogers hit a three-run homer to make it 10-6. CF Nick Anderson followed with an RBI double and the 'Dogs were within three.

In the 8th inning the 'Dogs put two in scoring position with nobody out before C Marshall Awtry - who took over for Roskam after he left with an injury in the 7th - made it 10-8 on a sacrifice fly. RHP Chas Cywin came in and got the final outs of the inning.

Lincoln then loaded the bases against RHP Samuel Adames with one out in the 9th inning. Devine rolled into a double play and Adamed picked up his 12th save.

RHP Josh Roeder allowed eight runs on a season-high 13 hits with one walk and three strikeouts over 6 and 2/3 innings. Roeder fell to 3-11 and became the first 'Dogs pitcher with 11 losses in a single season.

Winnipeg's RHP Luis Ramirez allowed two runs over six innings and has now allowed just two runs in 17 and 2/3 innings in his career at Haymarket Park.

The series concludes on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. and pregame coverage begins at 12:35 on KFOR FM 101.5/1240 AM.

