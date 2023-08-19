RailCats Win Thriller Over Cougars

GENEVA, Ill. - In a game that featured six lead changes, the Gary SouthShore Railcats came out on top with an 8-7 win over the Kane County Cougars on Saturday night in front of over 10,000 fans at Northwestern Medicine Field. At a total of 10,181 fans, it was the largest crowd in Geneva since the 2019 season.

With the game tied at seven entering the top of the ninth, Cougars' (42-44) closer Daniel Bies (1-2) entered the game. After Bies retired Michael Woodworth, Gio Diaz reached on an infield single. Marcos Gonzaelz then filed out to center field for the second out of the inning. Then, Jackson Valera smacked an opposite field double to right-center, scoring Diaz to put the Railcats (36-49) up 8-7.

In the bottom of the ninth, the Cougars faced Gary closer DJ Wilkinson (5-3). Jonah Davis led off the inning with a walk and Olivier Basabe later singled to put runners at first and second. However, Wilkinson induced a fly out from Pete Kozma and struck out pinch-hitter Hector Sanchez to end the ballgame.

Earlier in the night, the Cougars jumped out to an early lead in the bottom of the first against Gary starter Julio Vivas. To lead off the inning, Armond Upshaw was hit by a pitch and Ernny Ordoñez singled to put runners at first and second. Two batters later, Todd Lott hit a single to score Upshaw and make it 1-0. Following Lott's single, Jonah Davis crushed a ground-rule double over the right field wall to score Ordoñez and Lott and push the lead to three runs.

Gary quickly struck back in the top of the second against Cougars' starter Nick Belzer. With two outs, Daniel Lingua drew a walk and then stole second. One batter later, Thomas Greely knocked home Lingua with a single to make it 3-1.

In the next inning, the Railcats took their first lead of the night. Gary plated three runs in the top of the third, with Jesus Marriaga belting a two-run triple and LG Castillo hitting an RBI single to give the Railcats a 4-3 edge.

After Gary took the lead, the Cougars responded right back in the bottom of the third. Josh Allen hit an RBI single, and Pete Kozma brought in a run with a sac fly to put the Cougars back ahead 5-4.

Following three straight scoreless innings for both teams, Gary took the lead back in the top of the seventh. The Railcats scored three runs in the frame, as one run came in on an error and Valera drove in two more with a single to make it 7-5 Railcats. Valera finished the night 3-for-5 with three RBIs.

Trailing by two entering the bottom of the eighth, the Cougars benefitted from some clutch offense. After a single and two walks loaded the bases, Cornelius Randolph cracked a double to the opposite field to score two runs and tie the game at seven. However, that would be the last runs of the night for Kane County and the Railcats pulled ahead for the final time in the ninth.

The Cougars conclude the series with Gary on Sunday afternoon. Right-hander Harrison Francis (4-6, 5.16 ERA) takes the mound for Gary, while the starter for the Cougars is to be announced. For tickets and more information call 630-232-8811 or visit kccougars.com/tickets.

