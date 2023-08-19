Goldeyes Split Doubleheader with Lincoln

LINCOLN, NE - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (36-49) and Lincoln Saltdogs (42-43) split a twin bill on Friday night at Haymarket Park. Winnipeg won the first game 4-3 while Lincoln the nightcap 9-2 in a pair of seven-inning tilts.

In Game Two, the Saltdogs scored early against Goldeyes starter Travis Seabrooke (6-6) scoring twice in the opening frame on singles by first baseman Jason Rogers and designated hitter Yanio Perez. Lincoln added two more runs in the third courtesy of RBI singles by third baseman Will Kengor and second baseman Nate Samson.

In the fifth, Kengor and Samson each chipped in with sacrifice flies making it 6-1. In the sixth, against Goldeyes reliever James Palmer the Saltdogs took advantage of the first three batters walking and scored on a hit by Rogers and two passed balls charged to Winnipeg catcher Chris Burgess.

Seabrooke worked five innings while scattering nine hits. He issued six runs (all earned) walked and struck out two.

Tanner Brown (4-6) went six innings allowing a run with six strikeouts and earned the win.

In Game One, Goldeyes' starter Landen Bourassa (9-5) pitched a complete game- while winning his fifth straight start. That's the longest such streak for Winnipeg since Luis Ramirez last season. Bourassa in seven innings gave up nine hits but only three runs (two earned). He struck out one and had no walks.

Winnipeg trailed going to the sixth inning 3-2. Catcher Jackson Smith was hit with a pitch. After Smith, first baseman Tommy McCarthy drew a full-count walk. After centre fielder Javeyan Williams advanced each runner on a tapper to the pitcher, second baseman Brynn Martinez lined a two-run single to right giving the Goldeyes the lead for good.

Lincoln starter Zach Keenan (3-5) suffered the loss giving up four runs all earned in 5 1/3 innings. He issued five hits, walked three and fanned five.

The teams return to a single game format in Lincoln on Saturday night at 6:05. Right-handed Luis Ramirez (5-7) gets the start for Winnipeg against Lincoln righty Josh Roeder (3-10).

The Goldeyes return home to Shaw Park for their final regular season homestand of 2023 Monday, August 21 at 6:30 p.m. when the Sioux Falls Canaries visit Winnipeg to open a four-game set.

GOLDEYES SCALES

In Game One, third baseman Dayson Croes had two hits and extended his hitting streak to 13 games (24-52, .462) and has hit safely in 22-of-his-last-23 games (38-91, .418). Croes didn't play in game two. His average is .360.

Right fielder Max Murphy had an RBI in game one which matches him for most in the American Association with 78 along with Kansas City's Chris Herrmann.

The complete game for Bourassa is his second this year. Both are in game one of a doubleheader. His other was six innings in a loss at Sioux City on July 5.

