Mammoth Sign Goaltender Brandon Humphrey to One-Year Contract Agreement
March 21, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Colorado Mammoth News Release
DENVER - The Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced the organization signed goaltender Brandon Humphrey to a one-year contract agreement, set to begin immediately during the 2024-25 campaign.
Most recently spending some time on the Vancouver Warriors' Practice Player List, the netminding talent has yet to make his professional debut, having also spent some time with the San Diego Seals and Colorado Mammoth in seasons past.
Dressing for the one and only contest in which he's served as a backup, he made his active roster debut during Colorado's 2018 campaign, which also served as his rookie campaign.
However, establishing himself as quite the talent within the Arena Lacrosse League (ALL), he's the three-time reigning ALL West Goaltender of the Year, having topped the charts with 401 saves, a 12.21 goals-against average and .765 shooting percentage with Black Fish LC in 2024.
The 6-4, 200-lb. talent has amassed a 3-2 record and 236 saves alongside a 10.87 goals-against average and .808 save percentage during seven games played with Black Fish this season.
Humphrey was also named to the Western Lacrosse Association's (WLA) Second All-Star Team in 2024 for his standout season with the Maple Ridge Burrards. The Calgary, Alberta native finished the season with an .886 save percentage and 703 saves.
Mammoth fans can stay tuned to coloradomammoth.com and Colorado Mammoth social media throughout the 2024-25 season for the organization's most recent news, transactions and beyond!
