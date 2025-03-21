Game Prep: Black Bears at Thunderbirds

March 21, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ottawa Black Bears News Release







The Ottawa Black Bears play two games this weekend, kicking off tonight in Nova Scotia when they take on the Halifax Thunderbirds at 6:00 p.m. ET.

A motivated Black Bears team enters tonight's game after falling 18-8 to the Rochester Knighthawks last Saturday. Larson Sundown scored a hat trick for the Black Bears, while the captain Jeff Teat recorded six points on the night. A full breakdown of the game can be found HERE.

Tonight will be the second time this season that the Black Bears have faced off against the Thunderbirds. Their first game came at home at Canadian Tire Centre on February 21 and saw the Thunderbirds come away with a 14-9 victory. Larson Sundown and Jeff Teat both recorded hat tricks for the Black Bears that night. A full breakdown of the game can be found HERE.

The Thunderbirds enter tonight's game having won their most recent game last Friday. Facing off against the Saskatchewan Rush, the Thunderbirds came away with a 17-9 win. Prior to tonight's game, here's how the Black Bears and Thunderbirds match up:

Jeff Teat (28) - GOALS - Clarke Petterson (23)

Jeff Teat (38) - GOALS - Randy Staats (51)

Jeff Teat (66) - POINTS - Randy Staats (71)

Brent Noseworthy (73) - LOOSE BALLS - Jake Withers (149)

Zach Higgins (476) - SAVES - Warren Hill (392)

Don't miss a thing! Fans can watch tonight's game on NLL+, and follow along on Black Bears' socials for live updates.

Additionally, the Black Bears will play their second game this weekend at home on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. ET when they take on the Colorado Mammoth. Tickets to Sunday's game are available for purchase.

