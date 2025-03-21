Black Bears Fall One Goal Short against Thunderbirds

March 21, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Jeff Teat had a dominant 11-point game with six goals and five assists while Reilly O'Connor scored a hat trick, but it wasn't enough as the Thunderbirds came out on top by just one goal at a score of 17-16.

Game breakdown

The Thunderbirds opened the scoring 2:49 into the game when Cole Kirst scored his sixth goal of the season to make it 1-0 Halifax.

At 5:22 into the first quarter, Jeff Teat scored his team-leading 29th goal of the season to tie the game back up at 1-1. Picking up assists on Teat's goal were Travis Longboat and Larson Sundown.

Some four-on-four play saw Travis Longboat score his seventh goal of the season with 8:45 left in the opening quarter to give the Black Bears a 2-1 lead. Picking up the lone assist on Longboat's goal was Jeff Teat for his second point of the night.

Just 15 seconds later, Jeff Teat picked up his second goal of the game to double the Black Bears' lead to 3-1. Assisting Teat's goal were Taggart Clark and Reilly O'Connor.

Taggart Clark scored shorthanded with 5:32 to play in the first quarter. His ninth of the season, the goal gave the Black Beard a 4-1 lead. Jeff Teat and Reilly O'Connor both picked up assists on Clark's goal.

Ryan Terefenko scored his 16th goal of the season with 2:28 to play in the first quarter to keep the Thunderbirds in the game, cutting the Black Bears' lead to 4-2.

With 55 seconds just to go in the first, Reilly O'Connor scored his seventh goal of the season and third point of the night to restore the Black Bears' three-goal lead late in the quarter. Assisting the goal were Travis Longboat and Connor Kearnan.

Following the opening quarter, the Black Bears held a 5-2 lead.

Travis Longboat scored his second goal of the game to kick off the second quarter just 1:38 into the frame. Assisting the goal to make it 6-2 were

Jason Knox scored his 11th goal of the season just 35 seconds later to cut the Black Bears' lead to 6-3.

Scoring his goal of the season 43 seconds later was Cody Jamieson with his 14th goal of the season, getting the Thunderbirds back within two.

It was back-to-back goals from the Thunderbirds as Cody Jamieson scored again 10 seconds later to make it a one-goal game at 6-5.

With 11:27 to play in the second quarter, Thomas Hoggarth scored his 24th goal of the season for the Thunderbirds to tie the game at 6-6.

Reilly O'Connor scored his second goal of the game with 9:27 to play in the quarter to restore the Black Bears lead at 7-6. Larson Sundown picked up the lone assist on the goal, his second of the game.

With 6:06 remaining in the second quarter, Larson Sundown dunked his 19th goal of the season from behind the net to double the Black Bears' lead to 8-6. Reilly O'Connor and Jeff Teat both picked up their third assists of the game on the goal.

It didn't take long for the Black Bears to convert on a power play opportunity - just 14 seconds. It was Reilly O'Connor scoring his third goal of the game to complete the hat trick and give the Black Bears a 9-6 lead with 5:13 to play in the half.

With 46 seconds left in the half, the Thunderbirds got back within two as Clarke Petterson scored his 24th goal of the season to make it 9-7.

Following the completion of the second quarter, the Black Bears headed into halftime up by two at a score of 9-7.

The Thunderbirds opened the third quarter scoring when Graeme Hossack scored his third goal of the season shorthanded at 5:17 into the half to make it 9-8.

Trevor Smyth scored his fourth goal of the season shorthanded with 8:19 to play in the third quarter and tie the game at 9-9.

The Thunderbirds took the lead with 6:27 to play in the third quarter when Randy Staats scored his 21st goal of the season. The Black Bears immediately challenged the goal. After a brief review, the goal was determined to count and marked the Thunderbirds' third in a row.

With an empty net for the extra attacker, the Thunderbirds doubled their lead to two with 4:26 remaining in the third quarter when Clarke Petterson scored his second goal of the game to make it 11-9.

The Thunderbirds doubled down less than a minute later for their fifth straight goal to make it 12-9. Scoring the goal was Jason Knox with his second of the game.

The Black Bears responded immediately as Jake Stevens scored his second goal of the season in as many games with 3:32 to play in the third quarter.

Thomas Hoggarth scored his second goal of the game with 1:07 to play in the third quarter, giving the Thunderbirds a 13-10 lead.

Answering back was Jeff Teat with his third goal of the game to complete the hat trick with 39 seconds remaining in the quarter. His seventh point of the night, Teat's goal came assisted by Matt Marinier and John LaFontaine.

Like deja vu, Larson Sundown dunked his second goal of the game from behind the net, this time on the power play, to get the Black Bears within one. Taggart Clark picked up his third point of the night with the lone assist on Sundown's goal.

Thanks to Sundown's late goal, the Black Bears headed into the fourth quarter down by just one goal at a score of 13-12.

Just 34 seconds into the fourth quarter, Jeff Teat tied the game with his fourth goal of the game to make it 13-13.

Colton Armstrong restored the Thunderbirds lead with 9:49 to play as he scored his sixth goal of the season to make it 14-13.

The lead didn't last long as Matt Marinier scored his second goal of the season to tie the game back up at 14-14 with 9:03 to play. The lone assist on Marinier's goal went to Brent Noseworthy.

Graeme Hossack scored his second of the night just nine seconds later to get the Thunderbirds back in front at 15-14.

The two teams were trading goals back and forth, as Jeff Teat scored once again to tie the game at 15-15 with his fifth goal of the game. John LaFontaine picked up the lone assist on Teat's goal, his second of the game.

Scoring shorthanded to make it 16-15 for the Thunderbirds with 6:09 to play was Mike Robinson with his 17th goal of the season.

Graeme Hossack completed the hat trick with 1:46 to play as he doubled the Thunderbirds' lead to 17-15.

Jeff Teat continued his offensive push with just 1:34 to play as he buried his sixth goal of the game to get things back to a one goal game.

It was too little, too late, as the Black Bears were unable to complete the comeback and fell to the Thunderbirds by one at a score of 17-16.

Box score / Photo gallery

The Black Bears will return to play at home on Sunday, March 23 when the Colorado Mammoth come to town at 3:00 p.m. ET. The game will mark the team's first Sunday home game of the season, so don't miss out! Tickets to the game are available for purchase.

