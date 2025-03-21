Player Transactions

National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release







The Albany FireWolves have released Marshall Powless from the Evaluation List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Tyler Pace on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Austin Ducommun on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Kai George on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Practice Player List. (removed Practice Player Tag)

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Brandon Humphrey to the Practice Player List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Wake:Riat BowHunter on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Practice Player Austin Blumbergs on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have removed the Practice Player Tag on Josh Jackson and have retained him on the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have released Jake Saunders from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Jack Saunders to the Practice Player List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Practice Player Luke Pilcher on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

