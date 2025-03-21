Knighthawks and Veterans Outreach Center Partner to Host Military Appreciation Night

March 21, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Rochester Knighthawks News Release







(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Knighthawks and Veterans Outreach Center are once again teaming up to host Military Appreciation Night on Saturday, March 29 when the Knighthawks face the San Diego Seals at 7:00 p.m. at Segar & Sciortino Field at The Blue Cross Arena.

"Every time we partner with the Knighthawks to recognize the service of our military members, we are sending a message that we are grateful for all they have given to our nation," Veterans Outreach Center Executive Director and U.S. Army Veteran Laura Heltz said. "At VOC, we have the privilege to work with the brave members of all branches of military service who have made tremendous sacrifices. We are very grateful to have this kind of support from the Knighthawks and the community. The proceeds from this event will go a long way toward providing critical, life-changing services for veterans, completely free of charge. We appreciate all the players and staff so much for their investment in our mission and their desire to join VOC in Serving Those Who Serve U.S."

"We look forward to hosting this event each year alongside the Veterans Outreach Center to honor the courageous men and women in our U.S. Armed Forces and those within our community," said Knighthawks Vice President of Business Operations Chad Buck. "We are forever grateful for their service to this great country and thank the Veterans Outreach Center in allowing us the opportunity to show our immense appreciation for our local veterans and military members."

The night's festivities include an American flag giveaway to the first 1,000 fans in attendance, courtesy of Veterans Outreach Center, as well as multiple in-game activations and recognition of all the brave men and women currently serving or who have served our country. Additionally, 2,000 co-branded miniature flags featuring the Knighthawks military jersey design will also be distributed as a pregame giveaway, courtesy of Nissan.

As part of Military Appreciation Knight, the Knighthawks will wear special Military-themed jerseys as a tribute to the U.S. Armed Forces. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase the jerseys through an online auction on DASH, a sport-focused online auction platform and partner of the Knighthawks.

To access the auction, fans can visit www.rochesterknighthawks.com/auction or text "DASH" to 66866, click on the download link and install DASH on your mobile device. Fans can then create their own personal profile and select the Knighthawks as their favorite team to start bidding. The auction will be open for bidding beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, March 24 and closes at 10:00 p.m. the night of the game on Saturday, March 29.

Winners will be contacted directly. Proceeds from the jersey auction will be donated to Veterans Outreach Center.

The Knighthawks are offering all United States Military Veterans, Retired, Active Duty, Reserve and National Guard service members one complimentary ticket to the game. Additional tickets are available at a discounted rate. Veterans and Military Members can claim their tickets for the game by visiting the Veterans Outreach Center, located at 447 South Ave. in downtown Rochester.

The Knighthawks seek their fifth straight win on Saturday, March 29 when the San Diego Seals make their inaugural visit to Rochester. All Knighthawks single-game tickets can be purchased at The Blue Cross Arena Box Office, online at www.rochesterknighthawks.com or by phone by calling 585-454-5335. Season Tickets for the Knighthawks for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and start as low as $19 per seat per game depending on seating location. More information on Knighthawks season tickets can be found at www.rochesterknighthawks.com/memberships.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from March 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.