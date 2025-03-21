Ava Bachta: Albany FireWolves Student-Athlete of the Week Presented by Dave and Buster's - Albany

March 21, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

ALBANY, NY - The Albany FireWolves are excited to name Ava Bachta from Shaker High School Alpine Skiing as this week's High School Student-Athlete of the Week presented by Dave & Buster's - Albany. Ava has shown her commitment to athletics, to her community, and to working hard in the classroom.

Ava Bacta - Shaker High School - Alpine Skiing

Ava is a sophomore and won the 2025 NYSPHSAA State Championships for the All-around and Slalom. She placed second in Giant Slalom. Ava was alos a State Champion in Giant Slalom as a freshman! This year she moved on to high school easterns and finished 2nd overall in all states from Michigan to the East. She is currently ranked 11th in Slalom for her age group in the country by points! On top of that she is a 4.0 student in all honors classes.

Congratulations to Ava Bachta! The FireWolves wish her continued success in the classroom and on the field of play in the future. The FireWolves and Dave & Buster's - Albany are proud to be a part of the Capital Region community and support youth and high school athletics throughout the area. More winners will be chosen each week during the high school season.

