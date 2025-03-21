Bandits Clinch Playoff Spot for Fifth Consecutive Year

March 21, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

The Buffalo Bandits have secured their spot in the 2025 NLL Playoffs after clinching a playoff berth with a 13-10 win over the Las Vegas Desert Dogs at KeyBank Center on Friday night.

The Bandits improved to 11-2 with the win and are at the top of the NLL, holding a 1.5-game lead over the second-place Saskatchewan Rush. The top eight teams in the league qualify for the playoffs.

The Bandits haven't missed the playoffs since the 2018-19 season and have made the NLL Finals in every playoff appearance since then, including winning the last two championships.

Last season, the Bandits swept the FireWolves to win the 2024 NLL Finals, earning back-to-back titles in dominant fashion, going undefeated in the playoffs, and beating Albany 15-13 en route to their sixth championship.

The 2025 NLL Playoffs begin in the last week of April with a single-elimination quarterfinal round followed by a best-of-three semifinal round, which is set to kick off at the beginning of May.

Buffalo will face off against the Albany FireWolves on Saturday, March 22 in their 14th of 18 games this season. Faceoff is slated for 7:00 p.m. on CW23 and ESPN+.

