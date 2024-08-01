Malmö Oat Milkers Debut Spoiled by Hops
August 1, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)
Spokane Indians News Release
Hillsboro starter Jose Cabrera tossed six shutout innings as the Hops spoiled the evening for MiLB's 121st team, 3-2, in front of 5,150 fans at Avista Stadium for Dollars in Your Dog & Malmö Oat Milkers Night presented by Oatly.
Oat Milkers starter Blake Adams (6-3) delivered a quality start as he allowed just two earned runs in six innings despite allowing a season-high 10 hits. The right-hander is now second in the Northwest League in innings (95) while also ranking among the circuit's top 10 in ERA (2.94), strikeouts (86), and WHIP (1.23).
Bryant Betancourt tallied a pair of hits and scored twice for Spokane in the loss. The 20-year-old extended his hitting streak to five games during which time he is batting .368 (7-for-19) with two home runs and one stolen base.
JERSEY WATCH: Primary (15-10), Redband (8-4), OFT (4-2), Cafecitos (2-0), Expo '74 (2-2), King Carl (1-1), Star Wars (1-0), Marvel (0-1), Greys (28-13), Reds (0-1), Oat Milkers (0-1)
NEXT HOME GAME: Friday, August 2nd vs. Hillsboro - 6:35 p.m. (Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.)
Hillsboro RHP Roman Angelo (5-5, 3.29) vs Spokane RHP Connor Staine (4-4, 4.87)
Promotion - Fireworks Night presented by Avista & KHQ: It's another round of Friday Night Fireworks at Avista Stadium! A spectacular firework show will begin immediately following the game presented by Avista. Don't forget to pick up your glow necklaces in the Team Store!
• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...
Northwest League Stories from August 1, 2024
- Sox Drop Game on Wednesday Night - Everett AquaSox
- Malmö Oat Milkers Debut Spoiled by Hops - Spokane Indians
- Hops Edge Indians 3-2 in Nail-Biting Finish - Hillsboro Hops
- Sabin Ceballos and Luke Shliger Dazzle in Debut - Eugene Emeralds
- Sox Drop Game on Wednesday Night - Everett AquaSox
- Missed Chances Haunt C's Wednesday - Vancouver Canadians
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.