Sundstrom Walks It Off On Sunny Thursday

August 1, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release









Everett AquaSox douse Jared Sundstrom

(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Evan Morud) Everett AquaSox douse Jared Sundstrom(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Evan Morud)

EVERETT, WA: Trailing 8-4 after three innings, the Everett AquaSox clawed their way back until the very end as Jared Sundstrom demolished a two-run, walk-off home run in the bottom of the 10th inning to send 2,711 fans home happy on Camp Day at Funko Field.

Eugene's bats ignited early in the game as they brought home six runs in the top of the second inning. Everett got on the board in the bottom half of the frame, scoring a trio of runs. Bill Knight was hit by a pitch, and Connor Charping doubled him home one batter later. Axel Sanchez reached on an error to score Charping, and Michael Arroyo knocked an RBI single to bring home the final run of the inning.

The AquaSox added their fourth run in the bottom of the third inning. Caleb Cali delivered a solo home run to center field. He demolished a baseball 378 feet to leave the ballpark for the ninth time this season.

Trailing 10-4 entering the bottom of the fourth inning, Arroyo tightened the gap in scores. Bill Knight hit a leadoff single and stole second base, and Sanchez was hit by a pitch. With the pair of runners on base, Arroyo smashed a three-run home run to right center field. It was Arroyo's sixth home run and his second in as many games. The Frogs then drew a trio of walks, and Hunter Fitz-Gerald knocked an RBI single to bring home Everett's eighth run.

The Frogs furthered their comeback in the bottom of the eighth inning. Arroyo singled, and Josh Hood blasted a two-run home run to left center field to cut the Emeralds' lead to a slim single run. Mariners Minor League Relief Pitcher of the Month Jason Ruffcorn hurled a scoreless top of the ninth inning, putting Everett in a prime position to knot the game in the bottom half of the frame.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Knight led off by reaching on a fielding error and stealing second base. Down to the team's final out, Arroyo smacked an RBI single up to tie the game 11-11 while sending the game to extra innings.

Ruffcorn delivered again in the top of the 10th inning, holding Eugene scoreless yet again. In the bottom half of the 10th, Hood, a great runner, began as the ghost runner on second base. Hood's strong baserunning skills did not matter as Sundstrom destroyed the second pitch he saw over the center field wall for a two-run, walk-off home run to send Eugene packing their bags holding a loss in hand. Sundstrom's long ball was his 11th and in cinematic fashion, he was met with a freezing cold ice water bath at home plate from a swarm of his teammates.

LOOKING AHEAD: Tomorrow evening, we host our 10th Funko Friday of 2024! The first 2,500 fans will receive an AquaSox Keychain upon entering the stadium gates courtesy of Funko. Get your tickets and enjoy your Friday evening at the ballpark with home runs and hot dogs as first pitch is at 7:05!

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from August 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.