Sox Drop Game on Wednesday Night

August 1, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, WA: The Everett AquaSox were out hit 18-9 Wednesday night at Funko Field, losing 16-9 to the Eugene Emeralds on Silver Sluggers Night in front of 2,144 fans.

Eugene jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning by hitting a grand slam, but Everett responded in the bottom of the second inning by scoring their own trio of runs. After Caleb Cali and Axel Sanchez hit consecutive singles, catcher Freuddy Batista delivered a two-run double to put the Frogs on the board. One batter later, Colin Davis added a double of his own to score Batista.

The Emeralds doubled their number of runs across the third and fourth inning, extending their lead to 8-3, but Everett rallied in the bottom half of the fourth. After Batista walked and Gabriel Moncada singled, Michael Arroyo knocked an RBI single to add the Frogs' fourth run. Josh Hood walked, and Jared Sundstrom grounded into a fielder's choice to cut the Frogs' deficit to three runs.

After the Emeralds and AquaSox exchanged runs in the sixth inning, Eugene blew the game open in the top of the seventh inning by putting up a five-spot.

Despite Batista knocking an RBI single, and Arroyo blasting a two-run long ball in the bottom of the seventh inning, Everett could not fully come back across their final nine outs as Eugene secured a 16-9 victory in Game Two of the six-game series.

LOOKING AHEAD: The Frogs take the field early tomorrow for a Throwback Thursday matinee at 12:05! Come hang out and celebrate Throwback Thursday with $3.00 hot dogs, sodas, popcorn, and 12 oz. cans of Coors Light as the AquaSox take on the Eugene Emeralds!

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from August 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.