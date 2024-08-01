Ruffcorn Named Mariner Reliever of the Month for July

Seattle, WA: Seattle Mariners Director of Player Development Justin Toole announced today that infielder/outfielder Ricardo Cova and infielder Leo Rivas have been named Minor League Co-Players of the Month, right-handed pitcher Walter Ford Pitcher of the Month, and right-hander Jason Ruffcorn Reliever of the Month for July.

Cova, 20, hit .378 (31x82) with 23 runs, 7 doubles, 3 triples, 4 home runs, 24 RBI, 8 stolen bases and 9 walks in 20 games between the ACL Mariners (17 G) and Class-A Modesto (3 G) in July, posting a .441 on-base percentage and .683 slugging percentage (1.124 OPS). Cova earned a promotion to the California League toward the end of the month, going 2-for-5 with 2 RBI in his Nuts debut on July 28.

The right-handed hitting infielder/outfielder has appeared at second base, third base, left field, center field and right field this season. Cova was signed by the Mariners as an international free agent out of Venezuela on Feb. 5, 2021 and is from Puerto La Cruz, Venezuela.

Rivas, 26, hit .434 (23x53) with 17 runs, 6 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 8 RBI, 7 stolen bases and 18 walks compared to just 10 strikeouts in 15 games with the Rainiers in July. He reached base safely in all 15 games, hitting safely in 13 of 15 before getting recalled by Seattle on July 23.

The switch-hitting infielder is currently on the Mariners active roster, his second stint in the Majors. Rivas made his MLB debut on April 28, becoming the 4th player in franchise history to record a triple in his first career plate appearance. He joined Mickey Brantley (Aug. 9, 1986), Mario Díaz (Sept. 12, 1987) and Yuniesky Betancourt (July 28, 2005).

Rivas is batting .296 (60x203) with 50 runs, 12 doubles, 1 triple, 4 homers, 32 RBI, 24 stolen bases and 55 walks, getting on base at a .441 clip, slugging .424 with an .865 OPS in 63 games with Triple-A Tacoma this season. In 11 games with Seattle, the infielder is hitting .286 (4x14).

The Maracay, Venezuela native was signed by Seattle as a free agent on Jan. 30, 2023 after spending time in the Los Angeles Angels (2015-19) and Cincinnati Reds (2021-22) organizations.

Ford, 19, went 2-1 with a 3.18 ERA (8 ER, 22.2 IP) with 2 walks and 22 strikeouts in 5 games (4 starts) in the month of July. He appeared in 4 of those games with the ACL Mariners, before being promoted to Class-A Modesto. He made his debut for the Nuts on July 30, tossing 5.0 innings and allowing 3 runs with 1 walk and 6 strikeouts.

Ford is ranked as the #21 prospect in the Mariners organization according to MLB.com.

The 6-foot-3 righty was selected by the Mariners in the 2nd round of the 2022 MLB First-Year Player Draft out of Pace High School (FL) and was the youngest selection in the draft. Ford made his professional debut in 9 games (8 starts) with the ACL Mariners in 2023, posting a 3.57 ERA (9 ER, 22.2 IP) with 10 walks and 23 strikeouts.

Ruffcorn, 26, made 6 appearances out of the AquaSox bullpen in the month of July, recording 1 save and posting a 0.93 ERA (1 ER, 9.2 IP) with 2 walks and 13 strikeouts. He limited opponents to a .094 batting average (3x32) during the month.

The 6-foot-2 right-hander is 3-2 with 2 saves and a 3.63 ERA (14 ER, 34.2 IP) with 13 walks and 34 strikeouts in 29 games between High-A Everett (27 G) and Triple-A Tacoma (2 G) this season.

Ruffcorn was selected by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 8th round of the 2021 MLB First-Year Player Draft out of the University of Oklahoma, also pitching at Texas A&M University. He was acquired by Seattle in exchange for cash considerations from the Phillies on March 20, 2024.

