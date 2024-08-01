Hops Edge Indians 3-2 in Nail-Biting Finish

August 1, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

(Spokane, WA) - After a heartbreaking walk-off loss last night the Hillsboro Hops returned to Avista Stadium to face the Spokane Indians for the final game of July. For the second straight game the Hops would rack up 13 hits, but this time with a different result. Manny Peña, Gavin Conticello, Jack Hurley, Christian Cerda and Jose Fernandez all had multi-hit games and Jose Cabrera pitched six scoreless innings in the Hops' nail-biting 3-2 win.

Indians' right-hander Blake Adams faced the Hops for the third time this season on Wednesday, a team that he has struggled against in 2024. In 10 previous innings against the Hops Adams had allowed nine runs on 17 hits.

Hillsboro would again strike first against Spokane in the second inning just as they did last night. Christian Cerda led off the inning with a single, his fifth straight at-bat with a hit. Manny Peña then singled back up the middle for his second hit of the game, scoring Cerda and giving Hillsboro a 1-0 lead.

Hillsboro put at least two runners on base in each of the next two innings, but couldn't score against Adams. Through four innings the Hops had eight hits, but just one run. In 14 innings against the Hops in 2024 Adams surrendered 25 hits.

Meanwhile, Jose Cabrera who was making just his fifth start of the season was dealing against the Indians order. He sent down nine consecutive batters after a first inning walk and took a no-hitter into the fourth. Bryant Betancourt broke up the no-no with a two-out single, but he was left stranded on base.

The Hops added to their lead in the sixth inning on two more hits. Cerda again led off the inning with a hit and then was brought home with an RBI single, this time off the bat of Jose Fernandez.

Blake Adams completed six innings and allowed just two earned runs, but gave up ten Hillsboro hits.

Cabrera allowed only one base runner in the fifth and sixth innings, breezing through the grueling Spokane order. Cabrera exited the game after 88 pitches and six scoreless innings. He left with a 2-0 lead.

Hillsboro turned to Carlos Meza in the seventh inning and he struggled to find the zone. Meza faced three batters and walked two, giving way to Landon Sims. Sims faced two batters and recorded two outs, but a sacrifice fly by Jesus Bugarin resulted in a run and made it 2-1.

Once again, the Hops would answer with an insurance run in the eighth inning. Jack Hurley poked a double down the line to start the inning, his 23rd double of the season and then scored on another Fernandez RBI single. For the second straight game Fernandez had a clutch two-out RBI single in the eighth inning.

Sims was back on the bump for the eighth inning and retired the top of the order 1-2-3 to keep the lead at 3-1. He then ran into trouble in the ninth, allowing a hit to Betancourt and an RBI single to Jose Cordova. With the score 3-2 and a runner at first with two outs, Jesus Bugarin hit the third single of the inning through the right side. Gavin Conticello came up and fired a rocket to third base where Jose Fernandez put the tag on the pinch-runner EJ Andrews Jr. to end the game.

Vancouver lost to Tri-City 5-4, so the Hops are right back to five games out of a playoff spot entering tomorrow's games.

Hillsboro and Spokane will play game three of the series at Avista Stadium tomorrow. First pitch is at 6:35 with the pregame show starting at 6:20 on Rip City Radio 620 AM.

