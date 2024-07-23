Mallory Takes Job in Pro Hockey

July 23, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings are proud to announce that Video Coach & Manager, Hockey Operations Josh Mallory is moving into a new role in pro hockey.

"The Oil Kings would like to thank Josh for his contributions to the club over the past three seasons," said President and General Manager Kirt Hill. "As an organization, we are filled with pride when members of our team, on and off the ice, take steps into pro hockey. We wish him all the best moving forward."

Mallory spent three seasons with the Oil Kings as the Video Coach, as well as time as Hockey Operations Coordinator for two seasons and Manager, Hockey Operations in 2023/2024. He was part of the teams WHL Championship in 2022.

