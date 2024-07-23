Jack O'Brien Signs Pro Contract with ECHL's Iowa Heartlanders

Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks are proud to announce that forward Jack O'Brien has signed a professional contract with the Iowa Heartlanders, ECHL affiliates of the Minnesota Wild.

The Denver, Colo. native put pen to paper with the Heartlanders as a free agent this week after playing five seasons in the Western Hockey League. O'Brien represented the Winterhawks as an alternate captain each of the last two seasons and he helped Portland win two U.S. Division titles and a Western Conference Championship during his time with the club.

O'Brien was named a co-recipient of the 2023-24 Winterhawks Award, presented annually to the player(s) who best exemplify character, leadership, heart and soul. The 6-foot-1, 168-pound forward scored 63 goals and 131 assists in 255 career regular-season games. He became the 34th Winterhawk all-time to dress in 250 games and his 194 points are the eighth-most in Winterhawks history among U.S.-born skaters.

The two-way centreman also recorded 25 points in 38 career WHL playoff contests, including 11 this past spring en route to the 2024 WHL Championship Series. The former Little Caesar's AAA standout originally signed with Portland in November 2018 following his first Winterhawks Neely Cup training camp and broke into the league as a 16-year-old during the 2019-20 season. He won an unprecedented four Neely Cup championships during his time in Portland.

O'Brien becomes the third 20-year-old to sign a pro contract, joining teammates Gabe Klassen (Wilkes-Barre/Scranton) and James Stefan (Edmonton).

