Job Opportunity: Manager, Sales

July 23, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







The Moose Jaw Warriors Hockey Club, a member of the Western Hockey League, is inviting applications for the position of Manager, Sales.

Position Description

The Manager, Sales is responsible for selling all advertising properties, selling and helping to build ticket initiatives and assisting in planning and execution of Moose Jaw Warriors' home game nights.

This position will also assist in selling and executing the Warriors & Legends Hall of Fame Banquet and Warriors Alumni Golf Tournament, assist with fan buses and watch parties, and sell community rink, baseball diamond and soccer field signage.

Position Responsibilities

Sell all advertising properties, including:

Ice Logos

Rink Boards

Backlit Signs

Game Sponsors

Intermissions

Video Scoreboard

All other inventory, including but not limited to website, social media, IKS Media Warriors Live, promotional vehicle, etc.

Sell and assist in building ticket initiatives, including:

Season Tickets

Group Packages

Flex Packages

Fundraising Program

Individual Game Tickets

Suite Rentals

Assist in execution of Warriors' home game nights

Sell and assist in executing Warriors & Legends Hall of Fame and Warriors Alumni Golf Tournament

Assist with fan buses and watch parties

Sell community rink, baseball diamond and soccer field signage

Assist in all other duties assigned by General Manager or Supervisor

Qualifications

Must be available to work all Moose Jaw Warriors' home games, special events and community events, including weekends and evenings.

Sales experience an asset, but not necessary

Enthusiastic team player who enjoys interacting with fans of all ages

Able to lead in a fast-paced environment

Hockey knowledge is considered an asset

Valid driver's license

To apply, submit a cover letter and resume to Olivia Howe, Director of Business Operations, by Friday, August 2, 2024.

