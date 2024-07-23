Job Opportunity: Manager, Sales
July 23, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Moose Jaw Warriors News Release
The Moose Jaw Warriors Hockey Club, a member of the Western Hockey League, is inviting applications for the position of Manager, Sales.
Position Description
The Manager, Sales is responsible for selling all advertising properties, selling and helping to build ticket initiatives and assisting in planning and execution of Moose Jaw Warriors' home game nights.
This position will also assist in selling and executing the Warriors & Legends Hall of Fame Banquet and Warriors Alumni Golf Tournament, assist with fan buses and watch parties, and sell community rink, baseball diamond and soccer field signage.
Position Responsibilities
Sell all advertising properties, including:
Ice Logos
Rink Boards
Backlit Signs
Game Sponsors
Intermissions
Video Scoreboard
All other inventory, including but not limited to website, social media, IKS Media Warriors Live, promotional vehicle, etc.
Sell and assist in building ticket initiatives, including:
Season Tickets
Group Packages
Flex Packages
Fundraising Program
Individual Game Tickets
Suite Rentals
Assist in execution of Warriors' home game nights
Sell and assist in executing Warriors & Legends Hall of Fame and Warriors Alumni Golf Tournament
Assist with fan buses and watch parties
Sell community rink, baseball diamond and soccer field signage
Assist in all other duties assigned by General Manager or Supervisor
Qualifications
Must be available to work all Moose Jaw Warriors' home games, special events and community events, including weekends and evenings.
Sales experience an asset, but not necessary
Enthusiastic team player who enjoys interacting with fans of all ages
Able to lead in a fast-paced environment
Hockey knowledge is considered an asset
Valid driver's license
To apply, submit a cover letter and resume to Olivia Howe, Director of Business Operations, by Friday, August 2, 2024.
