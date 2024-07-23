Eskit Foresees Personal, Team Success in 2024-25

July 23, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Brandon Wheat Kings News Release







The old rest versus rust debate can come up in an offseason; should a hockey player train relentlessly or let his body recover with a lazy summer? Well, the offseason is often long enough for a little of both, and Ethan Eskit has been doing a little of each.

After a trip to Texas and a family vacation to Europe, Eskit returned to Calgary in June and began working out and skating again. The result of that time off? He's gained a step.

"I'm feeling a lot stronger and a lot quicker," Eskit said. "I think the offseason has been going really well so far. We've still got about a month left to go and I'm getting really excited for the season to start."

The 18-year-old Calgary native was fresh off a rookie season with the Wheat Kings that featured more responsibility than many rookie goalies would get, with Carson Bjarnason away at the start of the season and suffering an injury midway through. After an inevitable adjustment period, Eskit began to find his rhythm.

"As the season went on, I felt like I got into my groove more," said Eskit. "I really want to show Brandon and the coaching staff and players that I can play a whole year how I finished off the year in the regular season and playoffs."

The big turning point for Eskit, and one for the team as well, came at the end of a three-in-three road trip. After a strong start in Red Deer in which he surrendered only one goal, Eskit was called in to relieve Bjarnason the next night in Medicine Hat, and again gave up only one. On the final night of the road trip, a weary Wheat Kings squad rallied for a 3-1 win over the Prince Albert Raiders. With only three goals against in three games, Eskit was named the rookie of the week in the WHL. It was the first of an eight-game winning streak for the team.

"We won that crucial game to finish off the road trip and it kind of proved to me that I could stick in the league," Eskit said. "I felt that was my best stretch of three games through the whole season."

There were other trials ahead for the rookie netminder, and instances where he suddenly found himself in the spotlight. During the playoffs, he came in twice in relief, and posted a vanishingly small 0.98 Goals Against Average and an impressive .976 save percentage. And though he was the presumptive backup to an NHL-drafted veteran in Bjarnason, he learned to be ready for anything.

"Anything can happen and you have to be ready for every game," said Eskit. "You have to show up if you want the two points. Skill isn't everything, it's about the hard work and how you work as a team, and having a quick mindset, a quick refresh as well if things don't go your way. There's going to be a game the next day or two days that's also important."

With that lesson and others under his belt, Eskit is ready for a big sophomore season in 2024-25. He knows the rest of the young Wheat Kings learned those lessons as well, and the mix of talent level and experience has him, along with his teammates, excited for their potential.

"We had a strong team last year and it's just going to improve with the younger guys getting older," he said. "We've got some good guys coming in I saw through trade. I expect us to do really well next year and I think we can definitely accomplish some great things."

On an individual note, the 2024-25 season represents an opportunity for Eskit right out of the gate. Last season, Bjarnason was at camp with the Philadelphia Flyers until the end of September, leaving Eskit in command of the crease after opening night. This season, there's every chance that Bjarnason is away for as long or longer, meaning Eskit will again be the go-to-guy in the early days of the season.

"It's a chance to prove that I can be a starter in the league," Eskit said. "He (Bjarnason) will be gone for at least a few weeks, who knows how long he'll be gone for, that's when I have to take my opportunity and run with it and see where it goes from there."

Speaking of taking an opportunity and running with it, there was a memorable moment for Eskit on the final day of the regular season. With the Wheat Kings up 3-2 on the Regina Pats, the confident puck-handler took his shot at an empty net and only just missed. Don't be surprised if he makes another attempt in 2024-25.

"If we're winning and we have a two-goal lead I think I'll go for it," he said with a chuckle. "It depends, it's tricky. If we're only up by one and we need points then it's kind of risky. The only reason I went for it was it was the last game of the year and we were locked into sixth place in the conference."

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from July 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.