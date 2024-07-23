Winterhawks Announce 2024-25 Promotions and Theme Nights

The biggest nights of the Portland Winterhawks' season are right around the corner! We're proud to announce our promotions and theme nights calendar for the 2024-25 campaign.

From fan-favorites to exciting new additions, there's something for everyone at the VMC this year. Take a look!

Friday, October 4 Opening Night (pres. by Chick-fil-A Portland) 7:00 P.M. Victoria

Saturday, October 5 Fan Fest: Toyota Tailgate (pres. by Toyota) 6:00 P.M. Prince George

Saturday, October 19 Grunge Night 6:00 P.M. Everett

Saturday, October 26 Halloween 6:00 P.M. Edmonton

Sunday, October 27 Sunday Family Night 4:00 P.M. Everett

Friday, November 15 Hawks Fight Hunger/ Turkey Shoot + Teacher Appreciation (pres. by Fred Meyer) 7:00 P.M. Red Deer

Friday, November 22 Toy Drive (pres. by Les Schwab & FOX12/KPTV) 7:00 P.M. Lethbridge

Friday, November 29 Hometown Hero 1:00 P.M. Kelowna

Sunday, December 8 Teddy Bear Toss (pres. by Les Schwab) 4:00 P.M. Vancouver

Friday, December 13 "Hawks Version" 7:00 P.M. Prince George

Saturday, December 14 Holiday Party 6:00 P.M. Seattle

Tuesday, December 17 Ham Shoot (pres. by Fred Meyer) 7:00 P.M. Spokane

Friday, December 27 Family Night 7:00 P.M. Tri-City

Tuesday, December 31 New Year's Eve + Post-Game Toyota Tailgate (pres. by Toyota) 5:00 P.M. Everett

Saturday, January 4 Trivia Night + Where's Waldo Night 6:00 P.M. Wenatchee

Friday, January 24 Pride Night 7:00 P.M. Tri-City

Saturday, February 1 Hawks Fight Cancer 6:00 P.M. Victoria

Saturday, February 8 Hawkey For All 6:00 P.M. Seattle

Monday, February 17 Kid's Day Game 3:00 P.M. Seattle

Saturday, February 22 Art Night 6:00 P.M. Wenatchee

Sunday, February 23 Mascot Night + Sunday Family Night (pres. by Pacific Office Automation) 4:00 P.M. Spokane

Friday, March 7 Women's Night 7:00 P.M. Seattle

Keep an eye on Winterhawks.com as each game nears for more information on the theme or promotions. For now, here are a few highlights to look ahead to!

Opening Night - Friday, October 4 vs. Victoria

After kicking off the season with three games on the road, the Hawks are back on home ice for a 2024 matchup against the Victoria Royals! Come early and make sure you're in your seats as the team is introduced and the 2023-24 Western Conference Championship banner is raised to the Rose City faithful ahead of puck drop.

Toyota Tailgate - Saturday, October 5 vs. Prince George

After the long-awaited opening night, the Hawks will host the annual Toyota Tailgate to kick-off Saturday's game. Join us outside on the VMC Commons for a pre-game celebration including face painting, food trucks, player walk-ins, and much more!

Grunge Night- Saturday, October 19 vs. Everett

We are hosting our first-ever Grunge Night as a part of our "Keep Portland Weird" themed nights. This fresh addition allows for fans to come dressed up in their Pearl Jam-inspired outfits while enjoying a great hockey game. You won't want to miss this!

FOX 12/KPTV + Les Schwab Toy Drive- Friday, November 22 vs Lethbridge

Bringing in the holiday cheer, FOX 12 Oregon, Les Schwab Tire Centers, and the Winterhawks will team up again to help spread some cheer to Portland-area youth this holiday season. Thanks to our fans' support, we surpassed last year's goal and donated over 3,000 toys! Can we top that this year, Portland? We can't wait to see everyone there!

Les Schwab Teddy Bear Toss - Sunday, December 8 vs. Vancouver

The best goal celebration of the year returns on Sunday, December 8 for a special match-up with the Vancouver Giants! Bring your stuffed animals to the game and toss them onto the ice when we score our first goal - donated items will be collected and given to Portland-area non-profits ahead of the holiday season. Last year, you brought the noise for a sell-out game and helped us donate more than 14,000 stuffed animals - let's raise the bar again in 2024! Note: 2:30 pm doors, 4 pm puck drop

Hawks' Version- Friday, December 13 vs. Prince George

Did you miss our last game? Shake it off! Join us on December 13th as we celebrate Taylor Swift's birthday in our first-ever Hawks' Version-themed night. Grab your family and friends and head to the VMC for a night you'll remember all too well.

Holiday Party Night - Saturday, December 14 vs. Seattle

After last season's second annual Holiday Sweater Night, we're excited to run it back this holiday season with a fresh design! Get ready to wear your ugly holiday sweaters and sing along to some Christmas tunes all weekend long. Stay tuned as the date approaches for more information and a jersey reveal.

Toyota New Year's Eve - Tuesday, December 31 vs. Vancouver

Once again, the Winterhawks are excited to ring in the New Year with the best fans in the Western Hockey League. An earlier puck drop (5:00 p.m.) allows all fans to enjoy a fantastic night at the rink and still make it home in time to watch the clock strike midnight or enjoy an extended night out with friends and family.

If you need more plans, be sure to stick around after the game for music, a postgame skate, and a balloon drop. Some of the balloons will even have cash prizes!

Trivia + Where's Waldo Night- Saturday, January 4 vs. Wenatchee

You won't have to search hard to find Waldo on this January night. Help us crack the Guinness World Record for "Largest Gathering of People Dressed as Waldo" - currently set at 4,626. We hosted over 3,000 Waldos last season and we're confident we can beat the record this time! Blend in at the game with your Where's Waldo outfits and enjoy the first hockey weekend in 2025. Plus, enjoy exciting trivia games throughout the night!

Pride Night - Friday, January 24 vs. Tri-City

The Portland Winterhawks have teamed up with the You Can Play project to host their fifth-annual Pride Night game on Friday, January 24 against the Tri-City Americans! Pride Night is an opportunity for Winterhawks players, staff, and fans to promote an inclusive environment for LGBTQ+ people in our sport on and off the ice.

Kid's Day Game - Monday, February 17 vs. Seattle

We're once again hosting local elementary schools for a day of hockey and learning! Kids will take part in an educational experience on the concourse on the video screen while they cheer on the Hawks during a matinee tilt against Seattle. Plus, the game falls on Presidents' Day so hopefully you can take the day off work to celebrate the extended weekend with us at the VMC. Please note: 2:00 pm doors, 3 pm puck drop.

We realize this is an early start for a weekday game, so if you're a Winterhawks Season Ticket Holder member, please remember that you can bank your tickets for use at a future regular season home game by contacting your ticket representative.

Art Night - Saturday, February 22 vs. Wenatchee

The Hawks will host its second annual Art Night which celebrates one of Portland's most vibrant cultures - the art scene! On February 22, Saturday Market vibes will meet a Winterhawks hockey game for a colorful night in the VMC. Prominent Portland artists will be on-site to display and sell their art, and fans can keep a look out for some future collaboration with the artists!

Mascot Night - Sunday, February 23 vs. Spokane

Another fan-favorite night returns on Sunday, February 23 and Tommy is bringing out all of his friends! Mingle with Tommy and other local mascots throughout the evening and be sure to stay in your seats during the intermission for the annual grudge match hockey game between the mascots and the Junior Winterhawks!

Women's Night - Friday, March 7 vs. Seattle

The Winterhawks will host its annual Women of the Rose City night on Friday, March 7. Brought to you in collaboration with Women in Sports & Events (WISE), this event aimed to celebrate the women of the Winterhawks and beyond with a handful of game-night features.

Trading Card Giveaways (pres. by The Barbers)

They were a hit in 2023-24, and they're back in 2024-25! The first 500 fans into the VMC during the six nights below can grab their free pack of Winterhawks trading cards. Collect each pack and you've got the whole team! Mark your calendars now and get there early to secure each set.

Trading Card Giveaway nights:

Sunday, October 27 vs. Everett - 4:00 P.M.

Sunday, December 8 vs. Vancouver - 4:00 P.M.

Tuesday, December 31 vs. Everett- 5:00 P.M.

Sunday, February 23 vs. Spokane - 4:00 P.M.

Sunday, March 9 vs. Everett - 4:00 P.M.

Sunday, March 16 vs. Vancouver - 4:00 P.M.

Group Tickets

Want to bring a group of 10+ to the VMC for any of these terrific nights? Fill out an interest form or call the office at 503-236-4295 to get more details.

