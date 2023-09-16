Makeup Game Cancelled

The Lancaster Barnstormers and Staten Island FerryHawks have received a waiver from the Atlantic League and will not be making up the game that was rained out at Clipper Magazine Stadium on Thursday, September 7. It had been rescheduled as part of a doubleheader to begin at 3:00 on Saturday afternoon.

Instead, the Barnstormers will host Staten Island in a nine-inning single game to start at 6:30.

The makeup game is no longer necessary to determine the outcome of the season with the Barnstormers clinching the fourth, and final, berth in the Atlantic League playoffs on Friday evening.

