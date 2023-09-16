Hintzen Goes the Distance and Offense Sets Records as Revs Whoop Hounds on Saturday Night

(York, Pa.): J.T. Hintzen went the distance on a complete game effort and the offense enjoyed a record performance as the York Revolution whooped up on the Spire City Ghost Hounds, winning 15-4 on Saturday night in front of 5,616 fans at WellSpan Park. The Revs improve to 71-54 heading into Sunday afternoon's season finale.

Spire City loaded the bases and scored a run before an out was recorded on a first inning RBI single by Raudy Read, but Hintzen retired the next three, escaping with no further damage.

Down 1-0, York fired right back as Trey Martin doubled to left center field to lead off and Tomo Otosaka singled on a line drive past shortstop, plating Martin to tie the game at 1-1.

Spire City scored in the second on a sac fly by Leobaldo Cabrera who became the league's third to 100 RBI this season, and again in the third on a base hit by Garrett Sheffield giving the Ghost Hounds a 3-1 edge.

The Revs embarked on one of the greatest innings in franchise history, scoring 11 times to take control of the game. The first 11 batters all reached and scored as the Revs enjoyed their largest inning since 2014, coming within one run of matching their biggest inning all-time.

Spire City starter Matt Reitz (3-1) threw 37 pitches without recording an out in the bottom of the third, and combined with reliever Nate Peden, the Hounds delivered 53 pitches before an out was made. The foundation was laid as Otosaka and Drew Mendoza walked and Nellie Rodriguez blooped a single to load the bases. Jhon Nunez launched a grand slam to right, the first of his Revs career and the Revs' fifth slam of the year, spotting York an instant 5-3 lead. Richard Urena blasted a solo home run the opposite way, his 18th of the year, going back-to-back with Nunez to make it 6-3. Jacob Rhinesmith walked and Alejandro Rivero singled, setting up an RBI single to left center by Alexis Pantoja which chased Reitz, an RBI double to left by Martin to greet Peden, a two-run single to left center by Otosaka, and later a two-run single up the middle by Nunez who tied a Revs' season-high with six RBI in the game, all in the third inning. He becomes the first in Revs history to drive in more than four runs in a single inning, setting a franchise record.

Bryan Leef ambushed Hintzen's first pitch in the fourth for a solo homer to left, but Hintzen allowed nothing else over his final 18 outs of the game.

The Revs extended the lead in the bottom of the fourth as Martin cracked a towering home run to left, a two-run shot for his 19th of the year that made it a 14-4 lead.

Otosaka (4-for-5, four RBI) drilled a double off the right field wall in the bottom of the eighth plating one last run in the 15-4 triumph.

Hintzen (10-7) tossed his second complete game of the year, joining Nick Raquet (13-7) to give the Revs multiple 10-game winners for the seventh time in franchise history and first time since 2019. Hintzen finished strong, using double plays to end the sixth and eighth innings, stranding two in scoring position in the seventh, and retiring the side in order including a pair of strikeouts to end it in the ninth. It was the 21st nine-inning performance by a pitcher in Revs history and the first in nearly two years. It was only the eighth nine-inning effort in the league all season while his 129 pitches and 88 strikes were the second highest single-game totals in the league this year. Hintzen gave up 13 hits but only four runs, and allowed just five runs over the final five frames.

Notes: York's offense pounded 18 hits, two nights after tying a season-high with 19 knocks. They have tallied 16 hits or more in three of the last five games. Mendoza ripped his 41st double of the year in the third inning, tying a Revs single season record set by Elmer Reyes last year. His 41 doubles lead the league and are tied for the fourth-highest total in a season in league history as he becomes just the seventh in the history of the Atlantic League to reach that mark. His .346 average leads the league by seven points entering the final day, while he extended his on-base streak to a season high-tying 29 consecutive games. Martin ripped three extra-base hits and drove in three; he now has 23 RBI in his last 18 games and is one homer shy of becoming the second in league history to 20 homers and 40 steals in one season. Otosaka's four-hit game was his fourth of the year. Martin (19), Urena (18), and Nunez (11) all added to personal career-high home run totals. The Revs have seven players in double figures in homers, tied for the second-highest total in club history; they have three others who have hit at least eight long balls. York has won six of the last seven series and is 13-5 in its last 18 games. At 71-54, the Revs hold the league's third best record, a top-four mark in franchise history, and now lead North Division playoff clubs Long Island by 5.0 games in the overall standings and Lancaster by 8.5 games. The Revs improve to 42-21 at WellSpan Park on the season. York drew more than 5,000 fans for the eighth time this season, their most since 2017. The Revs are averaging 3,456 compared to 2,654 last year, an increase of more than 800 fans per game from last season, roughly a 30 percent increase. Prior to the game, Raquet was honored as the Revs' 2023 Pitcher of the Year, Mendoza was recognized as the Revs' 2023 Player of the Year, and Hintzen was honored as the 2023 Corey Thurman Community Player of the Year. York County native Nick Parker (0-1, 7.58) makes his second pro start in Sunday's finale opposite Dustin Beggs (3-13, 6.14) at 2 p.m. It is Recovery Day and Sunday Funday presented by Weis Markets featuring pregame autographs, pregame catch on the field, and postgame kids round the bases. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.

