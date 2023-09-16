High Point Homers Lead Visitors Past Ducks

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the High Point Rockers 7-3 on Saturday night in the middle game of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

High Point took a 2-0 lead in the second inning on Zander Wiel's solo home run to left field and Shed Long Jr.'s RBI single to left off Ducks starter Justin Alintoff. Long Island tied the game at two in the bottom of the inning on Joe DeCarlo's RBI single to left and a throwing error that plated Brantley Bell.

Quincy Latimore's two-run homer to left in the fifth put the Rockers back on top 4-2. High Point tacked on their fifth run in the seventh on a wild pitch that scored Ben Aklinski. Sam Travis closed the gap to two in the eighth with a two-out RBI double down the left field line, but a wild pitch that scored Latimore and an RBI single by Brian Parreira in the ninth pushed High Point's advantage to 7-3.

Rockers starter Mickey Jannis (14-5) earned the win, tossing five innings of two-run ball, allowing five hits and three walks while striking out four. Alintoff (2-3) took the loss, conceding four runs on seven hits and two walks over five innings with two strikeouts.

Travis led the Ducks offense with two hits and an RBI.

