Raquet's 10 K's and January's Bomb Propel Revs to 70th Victory

(York, Pa.): Nick Raquet struck out 10 and Ryan January launched a three-run homer to lead the York Revolution to a 5-4 victory over the Spire City Ghost Hounds to kick off the final series of the 2023 season on Friday evening at WellSpan Park.

York started the scoring in the bottom of the second as Jacob Rhinesmith singled to right to lead off the inning and Richard Urena doubled to right putting runners at second and third with no outs. January launched a three-run home run over the batter's eye in center field, a shot that left the bat at 116 mph and traveled 439 feet before landing, spotting the Revs a 3-0 lead.

Spire City scored its only run against Raquet in the top of the third as Luke Becker led off the inning with a walk and Gavin Johns drove an RBI double down the right field line, cutting York's lead to 3-1.

The Revs manufactured a run in the fifth inning as Trey Martin walked to lead off and stole his league-leading 46th bag, Tomo Otosaka sacrificed him to third, and Drew Mendoza drove one to the left center field wall for a sacrifice fly increasing the lead to 4-1.

Raquet (13-7) was dominant, allowing just a run on two hits in five innings for the second straight start. He walked one and struck out 10, joining Jorge Martinez (2022) as the only pitchers in Revs history to strike out 10 batters in a game four times in a season (or in a Revs career).

Tom Sutera sped through a six-pitch sixth inning and worked around two hits for a scoreless seventh in his first relief outing since May 9.

York got to reliever Christian Lopez for a run in the seventh as Nellie Rodriguez ripped a two-out RBI base hit to left, scoring Otosaka who singled earlier with two outs to keep the inning alive.

Spire City rallied against reliever Jhon Vargas in the top of the eighth as Eddy Diaz reached on an error, stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error, and scored on a wild pitch cutting York's lead to 5-2. Leobaldo Cabrera reached via walk and Jose Marmolejos cracked a two-run homer to right center, slashing the Revs' lead to one run at 5-4.

Zach Neff nailed things down in the ninth, striking out two batters for his third save of the season.

The Revs improve to 70-54 overall, clinching the league's third-best record and the North Division's best record by four games despite being eliminated from contention for a second half title and a playoff berth on Friday night. The Revs have assured themselves of a top-four record in franchise history, as their winning percentage is the franchise's best since 2014.

Raquet ties for the league lead with his 13th victory while moving into second in innings (145.2) and remaining third in strikeouts (133).

Raquet's 13 wins are tied for fourth most in a season in Revs franchise history (most since Frank Gailey's 14 victories in 2017). His 133 strikeouts rank third all-time.

York righty J.T. Hintzen (9-7, 5.30) faces Matt Reitz (3-0, 5.43) on Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. It is High School Spirit Night with postgame Inside-the-Park Fireworks. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.

