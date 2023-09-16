Blue Crabs Can't Hold off Dirty Birds Comeback

(Charleston,WV) It is the final series of the 2023 season for the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs as they hit the road for a series against the Dirty Birds. The Blue Crabs were coming off a tough series loss against Gastonia, and they would look to bounce back and finish the season on a high note.

Spencer Johnston was dueling with Dirty Birds starter Colt Webb. It wasn't until the fifth that the Crabs scored, and it came from a double steal attempt and a throwing error into the outfield, and Ian Yetsko sprinted in. Charleston got on the board for the first time from a Justin O'Connor home run.

The Blue Crabs would take the lead from a Jimmy Kerrigan sacrifice fly in the seventh, and then in the eighth and ninth, tacked on to their lead from a pair of doubles, one from K.C. Hobson and Kerrigan.

In the bottom of the ninth, the Dirty Birds rallied as they loaded up the bases with nobody out. Isaias Tejeda got two RBIs to make it a one-run game, Yovan Gonzalez tied it, and Yefri Perez walked it off for Charleston, the final 5-4.

Spencer Johnston pitched well in his final start of the year; he went 6.1 innings, gave up three hits, one earned run, and struck out four. Andre Scrubb had two zeros up on the board as he went 1.2 innings for the Crabs.

Southern Maryland goes to 63-61 on the year; they will play game two on Saturday night at GoMart Ballpark, first pitch at 6:35 p.m.

