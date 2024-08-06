Makel Calhoun Named Second Team All-Ifl

August 6, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Vegas Knight Hawks News Release









Vegas Knight Hawks linebacker Makel Calhoun

(Vegas Knight Hawks) Vegas Knight Hawks linebacker Makel Calhoun(Vegas Knight Hawks)

HENDERSON - The Indoor Football League announced today, August 6,, that Vegas Knight Hawks rookie linebacker Makel Calhoun has been named to the 2024 All-IFL Second Team Defense. Calhoun was also named to the IFL's All-Rookie Team on Sunday.

In 12 games this season, the first-year Knight Hawk made 65.5 total tackles and 52 solo tackles, leading the team in both categories. He recorded seven sacks, fourth-most in the IFL, and had 13 total tackles for loss to account for 64 yards, ranking fourth league-wide.

Calhoun was twice named the IFL's Defensive Player of the Week this season, earning recognition for Week 7 and Week 14.

Earlier in the day Tuesday, Knight Hawks quarterback Ja'Rome Johnson and offensive lineman Moses Mallory were named to the All-IFL Second Team Offense.

