IFL Announces 2024 Second Team All-IFL Offense

The Indoor Football League is proud to announce the 2024 All-IFL Second Team Offense selections. Voted on by IFL coaches, this group of players has proven to be among the best in the Indoor Football League.

The complete 2024 Second Team All-IFL Offense is as follows:

QUARTERBACK - Ja'Rome Johnson, Vegas Knight Hawks

Leading the Vegas Knight Hawks to the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, Ja'Rome Johnson finished the 2024 season as one of the top quarterbacks in the league, showcasing the ability to be one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks the IFL has seen. Through 15 games, Johnson completed 139/220 passes (63.2% completion) for 1,925 yards and 43 touchdowns. With his legs, he rushed 167 times for 843 yards and led the league in rushing touchdowns with 37 scores. In the 2024 season, Ja'Rome Johnson scored the most points of any other player in the league, totaling 222 points, an average of 14.8 points per game.

RUNNING BACK - Shannon Brooks, Arizona Rattlers

Following a 13-game season for Shannon Brooks, he finished as one of the league's best weapons, rushing for the second-most touchdowns in the league among running backs. Brooks was a large part of why Arizona had a top-five offense. He rushed 145 times for 587 yards and 28 rushing touchdowns this season, making him one of the top rushers in 2024 and earning him a spot on the Second Team All-IFL Offense.

WIDE RECEIVER - DJ Myers, San Antonio Gunslingers

Wide receiver DJ Myers from the San Antonio Gunslingers had an incredibly strong season, paired with one of the best quarterbacks in the league. Through 16 games, Myers hauled in 72 receptions for 892 yards and 20 touchdowns. Myers was top three in the IFL in receptions and yards, while top five in touchdowns. His performance this season has now resulted in him being named one of the three Second Team All-IFL wide receivers.

WIDE RECEIVER - Arthur Jackson III, San Diego Strike Force

Continuing the Second Team All-IFL wide receiver group, Arthur Jackson III of the San Diego Strike Force joins the group. In his 13 games this season, Jackson III was efficient at turning receptions into touchdowns, bringing in 54 receptions for 646 yards and 24 touchdowns. The connection between Nate Davis and Arthur Jackson III was strong all season, as Jackson III was a crucial contributor to the most successful season in San Diego Strike Force history.

WIDE RECEIVER - Quian Williams, Iowa Barnstormers

As a receiver on the 2024 IFL All-Rookie team, Iowa Barnstormers wide receiver Quian Williams joins the Second Team All-IFL Offense as well. Williams ended his first IFL season with 66 receptions, 840 yards, and 18 touchdowns through 14 games. Among receivers in the league, Williams ranked third in the league in yards per game, averaging exactly 60 yards in each appearance.

CENTER - Damian Love, Frisco Fighters

Ending the regular season as the highest-scoring offense in the league, the Frisco Fighters averaged 52.9 points per game. While most of the attention went to the players scoring the touchdowns, Damian Love for the Fighters ended the season as one of the top centers in the IFL. Leading the Fighters to the fifth-most yards per game and 112 total touchdowns, Damian Love joins the Second Team All-IFL offensive line.

OFFENSIVE LINE - Johari Branch, Massachusetts Pirates

Joining the Second Team All-IFL Offense as one of the top offensive linemen in the league is Massachusetts Pirates lineman Johari Branch. Paving the way for Jimmie Robinson to gain the most rushing yards among running backs this season, Branch was a key member of that offensive line. Also, as a member of the 2024 IFL All-Rookie offensive line, Branch came into the IFL his first season and made an immediate impact in the trenches.

OFFENSIVE LINE - Moses Malory, Vegas Knight Hawks

Wrapping up as the third offensive lineman to earn Second Team All-IFL honors, Moses Malory of the Vegas Knight Hawks joins Damian Love and Johari Branch. Through 16 games this season, the Knight Hawks were the third-highest-scoring offense in the league, averaging 51.3 points per game. Vegas scored 821 points on offense this season, featuring 115 touchdowns, the second-most in the league. As one of the key pieces of this offensive line, Moses Malory joins the Second Team All-IFL Offense.

KICKER - Kyle Kaplan, Quad City Steamwheelers

As one of the IFL's top legs, Kyle Kaplan joins the Second Team All-IFL Offense. Kaplan was one of the most consistent kickers this season, nailing 94.7% of PATs (72/76) and 59.1% of field goals (26/44), adding two deuces to his season total of 154 points. This season, Kaplan also earned Special Teams Player of the Week in Week 10 following his 21-point performance, including a game-winning kick. With one of the league's most prized legs, Kyle Kaplan ends the 2024 season joining the Second Team All-IFL Offense.

KICK RETURNER - Elijah Lilly, San Diego Strike Force

Wrapping up the Second Team All-IFL Offense, Elijah Lilly of the San Diego Strike Force joins the offensive unit as one of the top kick returners in the league. In his 13 appearances, Lilly returned 47 kicks for 947 yards and four touchdowns, tying for first in the league in kick return touchdowns. Lilly also had one of the top average kick return totals, averaging 20.1 yards per return. Lastly, Elijah Lilly adds 93 yards and a touchdown on missed field goals this season, including his Week 14 return for a touchdown to give the Strike Force a win over Bay Area.

