Johnson, Mallory Named Second Team All-Ifl

August 6, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Vegas Knight Hawks News Release







HENDERSON - The Indoor Football League announced today, August 6,, that Vegas Knight Hawks quarterback Ja'Rome Johnson and offensive lineman Moses Mallory have been named to the 2024 All-IFL Second Team Offense.

Johnson and Mallory are the first Knight Hawks players on offense to be named to an All-IFL roster. It is also the first All-IFL selection for each player.

In his first season under center with Vegas, Johnson led the IFL with 37 rushing touchdowns and ranked second league-wide with 843 rushing yards in 15 games. Johnson's 43 passing touchdowns were fourth-most in the IFL, and his 1,925 passing yards ranked fifth in the IFL.

Johnson was named the IFL's Offensive Player of the Week four times this season, the most of any Knight Hawk in a season in franchise history.

Mallory completed his second season with the Knight Hawks in 2024. Behind Mallory, the Knight Hawks offense produced 1,513 rushing yards and 61 rushing touchdowns, ranked fourth and second in the IFL, respectively. The Knight Hawks ranked third in total scoring offense.

The Knight Hawks finished the 2024 season with an 11-6 regular-season record and made their first playoff appearance, the most successful campaign in franchise history.

