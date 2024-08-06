IFL Announces 2024 Second Team All-IFL Defense

The Indoor Football League is proud to announce the 2024 All-IFL Second Team Defense selections. Voted on by IFL coaches, this group of players has proven to be among the best in the Indoor Football League.

The complete 2024 All-IFL Second Team Defense is as follows:

DEFENSIVE LINE - Ja'Quan Artis, San Diego Strike Force

In his third season in the IFL, Ja'Quan Artis joins the Second Team All-IFL following his 2024 regular season with the San Diego Strike Force. Artis played in 15 games, totaling 51.5 tackles on the season, adding 17.5 tackles for loss and six-and-a-half sacks. In each of his first three seasons, Ja'Quan Artis has earned All-IFL honors, earning All-Rookie in his first season and First Team All-IFL defense last season.

DEFENSIVE LINE - Rafiq Abdul-Wahid, Green Bay Blizzard

Joining Ja'Quan Artis on the Second Team All-IFL defensive line is Green Bay Blizzard defensive lineman Rafiq Abdul-Wahid. Abdul-Wahid finishes his third season earning Second Team All-Pro honors as the only member of one of the top defenses in the league. In his 16 games, Adbul-Wahid combined for 33 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and two safeties. On special teams, he blocked two kicks, tying for the team leader in that category. Following his strong 2024 campaign, Rafiq Abdul-Wahid joins the Second Team All-IFL Defense.

DEFENSIVE LINE - KeShaun Moore, Quad City Steamwheelers

Wrapping up the Second Team All-IFL defensive line, rookie KeShaun Moore adds to his impressive rookie season. Moore earned All-Rookie this season and is now named to the Second Team All-IFL Defense. In his rookie season, Moore combined for 41 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, and five sacks. Moore also recovered two fumbles and accounted for a team-high three blocked kicks. Following this impressive rookie season, KeShaun Moore looks to continue to be one of the best at his position.

LINEBACKER - Makel Calhoun, Vegas Knight Hawks

As a rookie this season, linebacker Makel Calhoun finished as one of the top linebackers in the league, earning All-Rookie honors and being named to the 2024 IFL Second Team All-IFL Defense. Along with the two end-of-season awards, Makel Calhoun was a two-time Defensive Player of the Week in 2024. Calhoun ended his rookie season with a team-high 65.5 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, and seven sacks in 12 games. After playing at Southern Illinois, Makel Calhoun made an immediate impact in the IFL with the Vegas Knight Hawks.

LINEBACKER / DEFENSIVE BACK - Aaron Jackson, Duke City Gladiators & Elijah Reed, Sioux Falls Storm

At the linebacker position, Aaron Jackson earns Second Team All-IFL honors and Elijah Reed earns Second Team All-IFL honors for the defensive back position. In 16 games for the Duke City Gladiators, Jackson accumulated a team-leading 85.5 tackles, eight-and-a-half tackles for loss, and an interception. For Sioux Falls, Elijah Reed led the team with 92 tackles, six-and-a-half tackles for loss, two interceptions, seven pass breakups, four forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

DEFENSIVE BACK - Ethan Caselberry, Frisco Fighters

Earning a spot on the All-Rookie defense this season, Ethan Caselberry also finds himself named a defensive back for the 2024 Second Team All-IFL Defense. Caselberry tied for third in the league with seven interceptions and second in the league with 16 pass breakups, immediately making his presence felt as one of the top defensive backs in the league as a rookie. In his 16 games with the Fighters, Caselberry combined for 68.5 tackles, ranking second among his team.

DEFENSIVE BACK - Joe Foucha, Bay Area Panthers

As another All-Rookie defensive back, Joe Foucha joins the Second Team All-IFL Defense for his performance this season. Foucha combined for 41 tackles, three tackles for loss, and two fumble recoveries. As a defender in the secondary, Foucha broke up 11 passes and intercepted six, ranking top 10 in both categories.

DEFENSIVE BACK - Atoa Fox, San Diego Strike Force

As the third and final member of the Second Team All-IFL defensive secondary, Atoa Fox was one of the best defensive backs in the league. Fox was also named to the All-Rookie team following his strong rookie season as a member of the best secondary in the league in the San Diego Strike Force. Through 16 games with the Strike Force, Fox was the second-highest tackler on the team with 63.5 tackles while leading the team with seven interceptions. Fox also ranked second on the team with nine pass breakups, only trailing Justic'e King.

