Foucha Named to All-IFL Second Team

August 6, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Bay Area Panthers News Release







Two days after being named to the Indoor Football League All-Rookie Team, Bay Area Panthers defensive back Joe Foucha was selected to the All-IFL Second Team.

"We are pumped that Joe not only landed on the All-Rookie team but has been selected to the IFL's second team defensive unit,"said Head Coach Rob Keefe.

The New Orleans native finished the regular season tied for the fourth most number of interceptions with six and tied for fourth in the league in passes defended with 18. He also shared the league lead with two fumble recoveries. Among the highlights for the former LSU standout was a 10-yard interception return for a score in the home win against San Diego on April 20.

Foucha joined the Panthers after NFL stints with Buffalo and Kansas City. His outstanding season has positioned him to take his game to the next level.

"This recognition shows that in the eyes of the league, he did not play like a first-year pro. Joe proved he was a top defensive back in this league, regardless of experience," said Keefe.

Following a 13-3 regular season and a second straight playoff berth, the Panthers look to build on that success next season. Panther Nation, you can place a $100 deposit for 2025 season tickets by reaching out to tickets@bayareapanthers.com.

