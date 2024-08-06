2024 IFL Conference Championship Recap

August 6, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL) News Release







One game left. The smoke has cleared. The final battle to decide the 2024 Indoor war. Following Massachusetts' upset in Green Bay and Arizona's win against San Diego, the Pirates will face the Rattlers in the 2024 IFL National Championship on Saturday, Aug. 17, in Henderson, NV, at Lee's Family Forum.

In the first matchup of the week, the No. 3 Massachusetts Pirates (10-8) traveled to the Resch Center to take on the No. 1 seed Green Bay Blizzard (14-4) to decide the Eastern Conference Champions.

Against the top defense in the league this season, the Massachusetts Pirates had a run-heavy offensive attack led by Jimmie Robinson. On 20 carries, Robinson racked up 108 yards and a pair of touchdowns against a stout Blizzard defense. Quarterback Alejandro Bennifield complimented the rushing attack with a highly efficient night in the pocket, completing 10/14 passes for 124 yards and three touchdowns. Bennifield also found his way into the end zone with his legs, adding a fourth touchdown to his performance. Defensively, Matt Elam and CJ Holmes came up big, with both players hauling in an interception. Israel Antwine joined the turnover action, recovering a fumble early in the second quarter for the first of what would end up as four turnovers. Devin Hafford recovered the second fumble of the game, coming away with a crucial goal-line stop. Following this upset, the Pirates punched their tickets to the 2024 IFL National Championship, representing the Eastern Conference.

Heading into Friday night's game, the Green Bay Blizzard were on a four-game winning streak. Green Bay was favored in this matchup by a touchdown and ended up losing by 37 points to end their 2024 IFL Playoffs journey. The Pirates' defense got to the Blizzard early and often, allowing just two touchdowns on Green Bay's first five drives of the game. Massachusetts would allow the same amount of touchdown drives in both halves, giving up just four touchdowns on 10 drives. Quarterback Max Meylor completed 14/28 passes for 152 yards and two passing touchdowns, adding a team-high 35 rushing yards and a touchdown. Green Bay's defense fell flat this week against Massachusetts, forcing zero turnovers throughout the entire game. Entering the week as one of the top units remaining in the playoffs, Green Bay allowed five consecutive touchdown drives. While the season comes to abrupt end, the Blizzard had an incredible 2024 season. Earning the top seed in their first playoff run since 2019 and their first conference championship appearance since 2012.

Wrapping up Conference Championship weekend, the No. 4 seed San Diego Strike Force (11-7) took on the No. 3 seed Arizona Rattlers (13-5) to determine who would be face the Massachusetts Pirates in the 2024 IFL National Championship.

In a nearly flawless offensive performance for the Rattlers, quarterback Dalton Sneed played exceptionally well against the top secondary unit in the league. San Diego entered the week with 28 interceptions through 18 games. This week, Sneed completed 14/18 passes for 159 yards and three touchdowns. He was also the team's leader in rushing, taking four rushes for 45 yards and a pair of touchdowns. However, the spark plug for this victory goes to the Rattlers' secondary. Arizona finished the night with four interceptions, two of which were taken back for touchdowns. Davontae Merriweather and Jarmaine Doubs were both responsible for the back-to-back interceptions returned for touchdowns, while Doubs ended the night with a second interception in the third quarter. The 58-23 Rattlers win is Kevin Guy's 263rd victory as the winningest head coach in arena/indoor football history.

Nate Davis finished the night with almost 40 passing attempts, completing 17/38 passes for 179 yards and a pair of touchdowns. However, the Rattlers capitalized on the Strike Force's mistakes, hauling in four interceptions. Compared to the Rattlers' four-turnover night, San Diego ended the night forcing zero turnovers, as their defense allowed nine straight scoring drives, eight of which were touchdown drives. Between their lack of turnovers forced and the number of turnovers committed themselves, the San Diego Strike Force's first-ever playoff journey falls short of the 2024 IFL National Championship.

One more game to decide the 2024 IFL National Champions. The Arizona Rattlers and Massachusetts Pirates face off on Saturday, Aug. 17 at 3:05 p.m. CT. Be sure to tune in on Saturday to catch the 2024 IFL National Championship on CBS Sports.

Fans can purchase their tickets to this year's IFL National Championship, so be sure to get your tickets before it's too late.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from August 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.