Make It Four, Marlies Shutout Rocket 2-0

May 18, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release







SCORING SUMMARY

Toronto: B. McMann (2) PP (J. Brazeau, J. Duszak), S. Noesen (3) (J. McKenna)

Goaltender: M. Hutchinson (39/39)

Laval: None

Goaltender: C. Price (13/15), C. Primeau (2/2)

ON THE SCORESHEET

Bobby McMann opened the scoring on the power play at 2:25 of the first period. This was his first game-winning goal. McMann has three points (2 goals, 1 assist) in 19 games with the Marlies.

Stefan Noesen scored Toronto's second goal at 4:11 of the first period. This was Noesen's first goal with the Marlies.

Justin Brazeau recorded the primary assist on McMann's first period goal. He has four points (3 goals, 1 assist) in 19 games this season.

Joseph Duszak had the secondary assist on McMann's first period goal. He has points (2-3-5) in his last five games. Duszak has collected 11 points (4 goals, 7 assist) in 23 games.

Jeremy McKenna picked up the lone assist on Noesen's first period goal. He has 11 points (4 goals, 7 assists) in 26 games with the Marlies.

Michael Hutchinson stopped all 39 shots he faced. This was Toronto's second shutout of the season.

OF NOTE...

Bobby McMann's first period goal was Toronto's 100th of the season.

The Marlies have won four straight games for the first time this season.

Toronto went 4-for-4 on the penalty kill and 1-for-5 on the power play. Toronto has not allowed a goal on the penalty kill in their last five games (12/12).

Laval had a 39-17 edge in shots in all situations. Stefan Noesen led the Marlies with five shots on goal.

The Marlies are 15-16-0-2 against Canadian Division opponents and end their season series 6-3-0-1 against the Laval Rocket.

RECORD WHEN...

Scoring first 15-7-4-0

Leading after 1 8-3-0-0

Leading after 2 12-0-0-0

Outshot by opponent 9-8-0-2

Did not allow a goal on penalty kill 14-8-0-1

Scored on the power play 9-5-0-1

Monday 2-3-0-0

REGULAR SEASON LEADERS

Goals 11 (Gaudet)

Assists 19 (Kossila)

Points 25 (Kossila)

PPG 2 (Brazeau, Gogolev, Kossila, Robertson)

Shots 71 (Rosen)

+/- +10 (Kossila)

PIMS 48 (Clune)

POSTGAME QUOTES

HEAD COACH GREG MOORE

On tonight's game:

Hutch was great today. Maybe the best game I've seen him play in person. Really calm, really poised. He fought so hard to find pucks through traffic. Being able to get to rebounds and get to his feet and push. He was really impressive to watch today. The team as a whole, there was no panic. The last few games here, you can tell they have confidence that even when they weather the storm, they know what they need to get back on track. They know the formula. It just takes one big shift to turn it around and start adding to some sequences to tilt the ice back in our favour and they find a way to do that even after a little bit of a push from the opponent.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

May 17 Scott Sabourin (RW) - Returned on loan from Toronto (NHL)

May 17 Mac Hollowell (D) - Returned on loan from Toronto (NHL)

May 15 William Villeneuve (D) - Signed to ATO

May 13 Kristians Rubins (D) - Reassigned by Toronto (NHL) to Latvia (WHC)

May 12 Joseph Woll (G) - Returned on loan from Toronto (NHL Taxi)

UPCOMING GAMES:

*All times Eastern Standard Time

Wednesday, May 19 at Belleville - 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, May 20 at Belleville - 4:00 p.m.

