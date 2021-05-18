Silver Knights Announce Broadcast Plans for 2021 Pacific Division Playoffs

HENDERSON - The Silver Knights announced today, May 18, the broadcast schedule for the first round of the 2021 Pacific Division playoffs.

The Silver Knights playoff games on Friday, May 21 at 7 p.m., Sunday, May 23 at 1 p.m. and Monday, May 24 (if necessary) will air on 1230 The Game (KLAV), including 30-minute pregame and post-game shows for each game. Sunday's Game 2 will be televised on The CW Las Vegas, Channel 33, cable 6 and will include a 30-minute postgame show.

All playoff games will also be carried on AHLTV, the American Hockey League's streaming service.

Brian McCormack will handle play-by-play duties for all playoff games. He will be joined by Vegas Golden Knights analyst Mike McKenna for Game 2 on The CW-Las Vegas.

HSK Today, the Silver Knights insider radio program, will continue to air throughout the playoffs on Thursdays at 3:00 p.m. on 1230 The Game.

The Silver Knights playoff opponent for the first round will be determined by a play-in tournament featuring the division's bottom-four seeded teams, taking place in Irvine, California on May 18 and 19. The semifinal winners will advance to a best-of-three finals, with that winner being awarded the John D. Chick Trophy as champions of the Pacific Division.

FIRST ROUND SCHEDULE

Game 1 - May 21, 7:00 p.m. - Radio:1230 The Game

Game 2 - May 23, 1:00 p.m. - TV: The CW-Las Vegas; Radio:1230 The Game

Game 3* - May 24, TBD p.m. - Radio: 1230 The Game

*if necessary

