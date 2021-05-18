Anaheim Ducks Assign Trio to Gulls

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned centers Sam Carrick and Trevor Zegras, and defensemen Jamie Drysdale to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Carrick, 29 (2/4/92), appeared in 13 games with Anaheim in 2020-21, recording career highs in points (2-4=6), goals, assists and plus/minus (+4). Carrick has scored 4-7=11 points with 43 PIM in 47 career NHL games with the Ducks and Toronto Maple Leafs. The 6-0, 207-pound forward returns to San Diego having scored 12-9=21 points with a +4 rating and 19 PIM in 25 games with the Gulls this season.

Acquired from Chicago with Spencer Abbott in exchange for Kenton Helgesen and a seventh-round selection in the 2019 NHL Draft on Mar. 1, 2017, Carrick leads San Diego in all-time scoring (83-94=177), goals and assists. Selected by Toronto in the fifth round (144th overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft, Carrick has registered 137-171=308 points with a +55 rating and 672 PIM in 465 career AHL games with San Diego, Rockford and Toronto.

Zegras, 20 (3/20/01), recorded 3-10=13 points with a team-leading +6 rating in 24 games with the Ducks this season. The 6-0, 182-pound rookie forward concluded 2020-21 with eight points his final eight games (2-6=8, +6). The Bedford, N.Y. native scored his first NHL goal Mar. 18 vs. Arizona (Adin Hill), becoming the third-youngest U.S.-born player to score for Anaheim at 19 years, 363 days.

Selected by Anaheim in the first round (ninth overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft, Zegras scored 10-11=21 points with a +7 rating and 17 PIM in 17 AHL games with San Diego. At the time of his recall Apr. 28, he ranked eighth among all AHL leaders in points-per game (1.24), while ranking third in goals-per game (.59) and points-per game among league rookies.

Drysdale, 19 (4/8/02), made his NHL debut with the Ducks in 2020-21, earning 3-5=8 points and six PIM in 24 games. He ranked second among Ducks blueliners in goals, and fifth among all NHL rookies in TOI/game (19:35) and tied for fifth in points-per game (.33). At 18 years, 344 days, the 5-11, 175-pound defenseman scored a goal and added an assist in his NHL debut, Mar. 18 vs. Arizona, becoming the third defensemen 18-or-younger in NHL history to record multiple points in his NHL debut, (Petr Svoboda, Montreal; Oct. 11, 1984 at Buffalo and Ray Bourque, Boston; Oct. 11, 1979 at Winnipeg). He also became the second-youngest player in Ducks history to score a goal in his NHL debut (Chad Kilger, Oct. 9, 1995 at Winnipeg; 18 years, 316 days).

Selected by Anaheim in the first round (sixth overall), Drysdale began the season with San Diego, scoring 4-6=10 points with a +1 rating and six PIM in 14 AHL games, co-leading AHL rookie defensemen in points-per game (.71, min. 10 games).

