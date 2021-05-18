San Diego Gulls Announce Pacific Division Semifinal Round TV and Radio Broadcast Schedule
May 18, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today the American Hockey League (AHL) club's television and radio broadcast schedule for the for the Pacific Division Semifinal series against the Bakersfield Condors. The clubs will meet in Game 1, Friday night at Mechanics Bank Arena (6 p.m.).
Game 2 of the series will be televised live on CW San Diego, the local CW affiliate TV station proudly serving San Diego television viewers, beginning at 5 p.m. In the booth, Andy Zilch will deliver play-by-play with insights and analysis from BJ MacPherson.
All Gulls playoff games will stream live on the San Diego Gulls Audio Network via iHeartRadio. Each broadcast will begin with a 15-minute Gulls pre-game show hosted by Zilch, followed by the play-by-play call of the action and a Gulls postgame show.
SAN DIEGO GULLS VS. BAKERSFIELD CONDORS SEMIFINAL SCHEDULE:
Game Date Venue Time (PT) TV/Radio__________
1 Friday, May 21 Mechanics Bank Arena 6 p.m. AHLTV/Gulls Audio Network
2 Sunday, May 23 Mechanics Bank Arena 5 p.m. CW San Diego/Gulls Audio Network
3* Monday, May 24 Mechanics Bank Arena 6 p.m. AHLTV/Gulls Audio Network
*If necessary
