Admirals Sign Healey to AHL Deal for 21-22

Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that they have signed defenseman Josh Healey to an American Hockey League contract for the 2021-22 season.

Healey skated in 33 games for the Chicago Wolves this season, posting six points on two goals and four assists, while leading the team with 70 penalty minutes. It was his fourth full professional campaign and second as a member of a Predators developmental affiliate - he competed in 30 games for the Admirals in 2019-20, recording three assists and a team-high 72 PIMs. The 6-foot-1, 201-pound blueliner began his pro career in 2016-17 with the Stockton Heat, appearing in two games, and went on to skate in 50 the next season, before establishing career highs in games played (55), assists (10) and points (11) with Stockton in 2018-19.

Undrafted, the Edmonton, Alta., native spent four years at Ohio State University from 2013-17, notching 60 points (12g-48a) and 212 penalty minutes in 133 games while serving as an alternate captain during his senior campaign. He helped lead the Buckeyes to an NCAA Tournament appearance in 2017 and was named to the Big Ten's First All-Star Team as a junior in 2015-16 after posting 21 points (5g-16a) in 33 games. Prior to enrolling at Ohio State, Healey played two seasons in the AJHL for Sherwood Park, being named the league's most outstanding defensemen in 2012-13.

