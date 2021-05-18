Griffins' 2021-22 Season Opener Set for October 15 at Van Andel Arena

May 18, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins will begin their 2021-22 season with Opening Night presented by Huntington Bank on Friday, Oct. 15 at Van Andel Arena, one of six home dates that have been confirmed by the American Hockey League.

The Griffins will host their 24th annual New Year's Eve Celebration on Friday, Dec. 31, while a home contest on Saturday, Jan. 22 will highlight the anticipated return of the Great Skate Winterfest, one of the team's annual fundraisers for the Griffins Youth Foundation that is held at Rosa Parks Circle in downtown Grand Rapids.

Three other Saturday dates on the team's 2021-22 slate include Feb. 19, Feb. 26 and March 5.

Opponents for these six games will be revealed this summer, when the complete schedule for the AHL's 86th season is released. The 2021-22 campaign will mark the Griffins' 20th season as the primary affiliate of the Detroit Red Wings, 21st year of AHL membership, and 26th season overall.

Given the minimal number of permitted fans and shortened schedule during the COVID-impacted 2020-21 season, the team deferred the celebration of 25 seasons of Griffins hockey to the 2021-22 campaign. Details will be announced this summer.

"The Griffins are planning for a full 2021-22 schedule in front of a packed house at Van Andel Arena," said Griffins president Tim Gortsema. "More than anything else, we are excited to welcome back our terrific fans to what we anticipate will be a special season."

Single-game tickets will go on sale to the public in September. Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages now by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information.

Griffins 2021-22 Guaranteed Home Dates

Fri., Oct. 15 - 7 p.m.

Fri., Dec. 31 - 6 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 22 - 7 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 19 - 7 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 26 - 7 p.m.

Sat., March 5 - 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.