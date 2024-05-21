Major League Baseball Bringing Home Run Derby X to Isotopes Park on August 23

Major League Baseball (MLB) announced today it has selected Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park as one of only four destinations in 2024 to host Home Run Derby X (HRDX), a star-studded, exciting co-ed baseball format built around power hitting and defensive hustle.

MLB HRDX is an exciting 3-on-3 co-ed competition with events featuring four teams, each led by an MLB legend and female player from softball and women's baseball. Video highlights of last year's inaugural U.S. event in Hartford may be found HERE .

HRDX is a Home Run Derby with defense. A single game takes about 30 minutes. Each player gets one at bat of two minutes thirty seconds. During an at bat the opposing team is in the outfield to make catches. Teams earn offensive points for home runs and defensive points for catches. At the end of the game, the team with the most points wins.

Bonus points are earned by hitting home runs through a centerfield target. During each at bat, batters can call for a hot streak of five swings where everything counts double. In the final minute of an at bat, batters can tag in a teammate to finish with a flourish.

HRDX is scheduled for Friday, August 23 at Isotopes Park at 7:10 pm with gates opening at 5:30 pm.

Tickets go on sale June 3rd at 10:00 am. Click here for more information or call the box office or sales team for hospitality options at (505) 924-2255.

"Major League Baseball knows what a great baseball community Albuquerque is, and it's an absolute honor that they chose us to host this special event," said Isotopes General Manager John Traub. "We are excited to continue working with MLB to make HRDX an exciting, memorable event for our fans."

The entire roster of MLB legends and softball superstars will be announced at a later date.

