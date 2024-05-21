Today's Rainiers Game Postponed
May 21, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Tacoma Rainiers News Release
TACOMA, WA - Today's game between the Tacoma Rainiers (24-21) and the Las Vegas Aviators (23-22) at Cheney Stadium has been postponed due to current and forecasted rain.
Today's contest will be rescheduled as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, May 23rd. Thursday's doubleheader will start at 5:30 pm and be played as two, seven-inning games. Gates will open at 4:30pm.
Fans with tickets to today's (May 21st) game can be exchanged at the Cheney Stadium Box Office for any regular season game of equal or lesser value (Monday-Thursday during the current regular season, excluding July 3rd). Those with a physical ticket will receive a physical ticket in exchange. Online ticket purchasers will be asked to provide their name and e-mail address for verification purposes. Once verified, they will receive a physical ticket. Tickets to Thursday's (May 23rd) game will allow entrance to both 7-inning games.
Rainout tickets must be exchanged in person at the Cheney Stadium Box Office and all exchanges are subject to availability. The Cheney Stadium Box office is open Monday - Friday 10am - 5pm and on game days from 10am - 2 hours past the scheduled first pitch. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from May 21, 2024
- Major League Baseball Bringing Home Run Derby X to Isotopes Park on August 23 - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Today's Rainiers Game Postponed - Tacoma Rainiers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.