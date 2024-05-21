Three Big Blasts Propel Space Cowboys to 5-3 Win

SUGAR LAND, TX - To open their six-game homestand, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (30-16) secured the win after a nail-biting ninth inning against the Round Rock Express (25-20), taking the contest 5-3 Tuesday night at Constellation Field. [?Folder icon] Highlights of tonight's game can be found here .

Sugar Land was the first to strike when Pedro León led off the second with a base-hit, eventually advancing to third on a balk and a groundout from César Salazar. León would score on a ball Cooper Hummel sent to deep left-center field, just barely within reach of the centerfielder's Jose Barrero's glove, to give León plenty of time to dash home.

RHP Misael Tamarez (W, 4-3) retired the first seven batters he faced before giving up back-to-back singles to Jax Biggers and Jantzen Witte and hitting Dustin Harris on a 2-2 count. With the bases loaded, Tamarez escaped the jam by inducing a ground ball from Sandro Fabian to third baseman Shay Whitcomb, who started a 5-4-3 double play, protecting the Space Cowboys 1-0 lead. Their inning-ending double play was their 50th twin killing of the season, leading the PCL East in the category and second in all of Minor League Baseball.

Will Wagner started off the fourth inning with a single to right field, sending Whitcomb to the plate, who launched his ninth homer of the season on the first pitch he saw and extended the Space Cowboys lead to 3-0. Quincy Hamilton tacked on another in the next frame, lining a solo shot just over the right field fence to make it 4-0.

Tamarez's bounce-back start ended after 5.0 scoreless innings, allowing only four hits in 84 pitches. He struck out four and did not walk a single batter while breaking his two-game losing streak and snagging his first victory since April 27.

The Express got one back on a home run from Fabian off RHP Cole McDonald, but León matched it in the bottom half of the inning with one of his own. León's long ball left the bat at 110.6 miles-per-hour and gave the Space Cowboys their four-run advantage back. Fabian later knocked an RBI single off of LHP Bryan King in the top of the eighth to cut Sugar Land's lead to 5-3.

RHP Wander Suero (S, 8) took the mound for the ninth inning to close it out. After securing the first out, Suero gave up a solo home run to Danny Duffy to bring Round Rock within two. With two outs, Biggers singled and Witte reached on a fielding error to bring up Harris, the game-winning run, to the plate. On a 1-2 count, Harris flew out to left field and Suero earned his league-leading eighth save of the season to give the Space Cowboys their 30th win.

SHAY WHITCOMB: On his first-pitch two-run home run in the fourth inning: "I was kind of looking for it. He got a couple by me in the at-bat before, so I thought he was going to throw one in-zone and my plan worked out."

On his torrid pace as of late: "We've been working hard as a team. I think we're at that point in the season where everything starts clicking and we start getting in a little groove. So I think that's what that's about."

The Space Cowboys play their second game against the division-rival Round Rock Express Wednesday night. Sugar Land's starter is RHP AJ Blubaugh (3-0, 3.66) will take the mound against Round Rock's RHP Jack Leiter (1-1, 2.48) for a 6:35 pm CT first pitch. The game can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM or online here and seen on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV or Bally Live.

