Greater Nevada Field to Host Northern Nevada Baseball Club Camp Beginning July 29th

May 21, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - Youth baseball players throughout the Northern Nevada region will once again hone their skills at Greater Nevada Field, home of the Reno Aces while receiving instruction from former Major League baseball players Chris Gimenez and Chris Aguila at Northern Nevada Baseball Club Camp at Greater Nevada Field.

The camp will run from July 29 th through July 31 st , from 9 AM to 1 PM daily, and is open to kids ages 9-to-13.

Parents can register their child for $315 or visiting RenoAces.com.

Registration fees includes three days of instruction in addition to play at Greater Nevada Field and utilize a Major-League-quality facility, along with lunch being provided each day.

Each participant will receive a complimentary ticket to the Aces' game on Friday, July 26 th against the Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics. Family members can purchase additional tickets to the game by visiting https://fevo.me/youthbaseballcamp .

With limited space, parents are encouraged to sign up early as this camp will sell out.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.