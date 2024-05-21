River Cats Earn 11-4 Win Over Chihuahuas

May 21, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







Sacramento leadoff hitter Tyler Fitzgerald went 4-for-5 with two home runs, a double and five RBIs in the River Cats' 11-4 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Tuesday night at Southwest University Park. It was Fitzgerald's first Triple-A game of the season after being optioned by the San Francisco Giants.

The Chihuahuas' four runs came on RBI singles by Oscar Mercado, Bryce Johnson and Nate Mondou, and a solo home run by Mercado. El Paso designated hitter Matthew Batten went 0-for-4, ending his 12-game hitting streak. It was the longest streak by a Chihuahuas player this season. Chihuahuas reliever Lake Bachar struck out two batters and has at least one strikeout in all 16 of his appearances this season, which is the longest streak in the Pacific Coast League.

Johnson was hit by a pitch in the seventh inning. It was the 37 th time this season a Chihuahuas' batter was hit, which is the most in Triple-A. One game after not walking any opposing hitters, El Paso pitchers walked 10 River Cats Tuesday to set a new season high.

Box Score: Gameday: River Cats 11, Chihuahuas 4 Final Score (05/21/2024) (milb.com)

Team Records: Sacramento (27-19), El Paso (18-28)

Next Game: Wednesday at 11:05 a.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Sacramento RHP Tommy Romero (3-0, 1.49) vs. El Paso LHP Ryan Carpenter (2-3, 8.19). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.