Two-Out RBI Seals Reno's Series-Opener Loss to Oklahoma City, 12-3
May 21, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Reno Aces News Release
Oklahoma City, Okla. - The Reno Aces (21-25) pitching staff surrendered 11 two-out RBI, resulting in a 12-3 defeat to the Oklahoma City Baseball Club (26-20) in the series opener Tuesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.
Albert Almora, Jr., was the standout offensive performer for the Aces. He was the only Reno batter to register a multi-hit performance and scored the team's only runs with a three-run home run in the fifth inning.
In his seventh start of the season for the Aces, Blake Walston (L, 3-1) endured the loss after the left-hander allowed five earned runs on eight hits, one walk, and four strikeouts in four innings on the mound.
The Aces look to return to the win column in game two of their six-game series against the Oklahoma City Baseball Club, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The first pitch is set for Wednesday at 5:05 p.m. PT.
Aces Notables
* Albert Almora, Jr.: 2-for-4, 1 HR (5), 3 RBI, 1 R. * Blake Walston: (L, 3-1), 4.0 IP, 8 H, 5 R/5 ER, 1 BB, 4 K's, 2 HR.
The Aces will return to Greater Nevada Field for a six-game set against the Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels. The series will begin on Tuesday, May 28th, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m.
Single Game tickets are on sale at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.
-ACES-
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from May 21, 2024
- OKC Wins Over Aces, 12-3 - Oklahoma City Baseball Club
- River Cats Earn 11-4 Win Over Chihuahuas - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Three Big Blasts Propel Space Cowboys to 5-3 Win - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Two-Out RBI Seals Reno's Series-Opener Loss to Oklahoma City, 12-3 - Reno Aces
- Express See 5-3 Loss to Sugar Land in Tuesday Night's Series Opener - Round Rock Express
- Space Cowboys to Take on Divisional Rival Express in Six-Game Set - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- OKC Baseball Club Game Notes - May 21, 2024 - Oklahoma City Baseball Club
- Greater Nevada Field to Host Northern Nevada Baseball Club Camp Beginning July 29th - Reno Aces
- Jesús Bastidas Named Pacific Coast League Player of the Week - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Major League Baseball Bringing Home Run Derby X to Isotopes Park on August 23 - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Today's Rainiers Game Postponed - Tacoma Rainiers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reno Aces Stories
- Two-Out RBI Seals Reno's Series-Opener Loss to Oklahoma City, 12-3
- Greater Nevada Field to Host Northern Nevada Baseball Club Camp Beginning July 29th
- Ellis Named PCL Pitcher of the Week
- Aces Swept In Doubleheader Against Round Rock
- Micheladas de Reno Shut Out by Chupacabras de Round Rock in 14-0 Defeat.