Two-Out RBI Seals Reno's Series-Opener Loss to Oklahoma City, 12-3

May 21, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City, Okla. - The Reno Aces (21-25) pitching staff surrendered 11 two-out RBI, resulting in a 12-3 defeat to the Oklahoma City Baseball Club (26-20) in the series opener Tuesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Albert Almora, Jr., was the standout offensive performer for the Aces. He was the only Reno batter to register a multi-hit performance and scored the team's only runs with a three-run home run in the fifth inning.

In his seventh start of the season for the Aces, Blake Walston (L, 3-1) endured the loss after the left-hander allowed five earned runs on eight hits, one walk, and four strikeouts in four innings on the mound.

The Aces look to return to the win column in game two of their six-game series against the Oklahoma City Baseball Club, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The first pitch is set for Wednesday at 5:05 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables

* Albert Almora, Jr.: 2-for-4, 1 HR (5), 3 RBI, 1 R. * Blake Walston: (L, 3-1), 4.0 IP, 8 H, 5 R/5 ER, 1 BB, 4 K's, 2 HR.

The Aces will return to Greater Nevada Field for a six-game set against the Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels. The series will begin on Tuesday, May 28th, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

