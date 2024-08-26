Bark in the Park Day, Native American Heritage Night, Color-Your-Own Hat Giveaway and Taco Tuesday Plus Post-Game Fireworks Show Highlights Upcoming Homestand

August 26, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







The Albuquerque Isotopes begin a six-game homestand tomorrow against the Reno Aces, affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, at 6:35 pm with gates opening at 5:30 pm. Outlined day-by-day, here's the lineup of special events taking place over the homestand:

Tomorrow, August 27 at 6:35 pm

Taco Tuesday - Enjoy a variety of specialty tacos throughout the ballpark including Taco Pickle, Orbit Taco, Carne Adovada Taco, Indian Frybread Taco and Taco Burger!

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Wednesday, August 28 at 6:35 pm

Less Likes, More Love Night, presented by Snapchat

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Thursday, August 29 at 6:35 pm

Blake's Lotaburger All-Ages Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Friday, August 30 at 6:35 pm

Art Night - Bring your creativity to the ballpark as art booths will be set up along the concourse with dance groups performing on-field Pre-Game!

Color-Your-Own Hat giveaway, courtesy of Lovelace Health System (first 2,500 fans)

Pre-Game autograph session featuring Isotopes players - located just inside the third base gate from approximately 5:30-5:50 pm

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Saturday, August 31 at 6:35 pm

Native American Heritage Night - Celebrate Native American Heritage with dancers from local Pueblos and educational booths around the concourse!

Post-Game Fireworks Show, presented by New Mexico Mutual (weather permitting)

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Sunday, September 1 at 1:35 pm

Bark in the Park - Bring your pup to the park and enjoy some day baseball!

Steel Dog Bowl giveaway, courtesy of Dr. Greg LoPour - Official Dentist of the Isotopes (first 2,000 fans)

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

Ticket Availability

Tickets are still available for each game of the homestand. Fans may visit abqisotopes.com or stop by the Isotopes Park Box Office.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.